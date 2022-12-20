Movie Review: Joker (2019)

Joaquin Phoenix plays the psychotic clown with a violent streak in a rebirth of the legendary Batman antagonist Joker, who has been portrayed in the past by actors such as Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, and Mark Hamill. “If The Dark Knight” were dark and colored in shades of grey, the Joker 2019 would be as dark as midnight. In this replica, Joaquin Phoenix takes on the character of the Joker, and not only that, he’d be the perfect actor for the next release.
The film plot for the “Joker’’ is brilliant, but the character of Joaquin Phoenix came with lots of criticism.
However, Joker’s movie came to the limelight on October 3rd, 2019. Yet, its mountain of criticism due to the film’s complexity regarding its violent content and its portrayal of affection for a psychotic killer keeps coming in hotter than ever. Although this wasn’t the most controversial film of the year (2019), it’s going to be the one that will be hand-picked by anyone amongst mainstream releases. However, let’s not center on that alone. One of its many excellent moments is that it is a self-serious film that isn’t as profound as it seems. Because even without all of that, Joker has a complicated storyline; it can be brilliant at some moments and annoying/offensive at other times. The film’s plot concentrates on the early years of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), who would eventually grow into the Joker before the movie ended. With the way the movie portrayed Arthur’s life, one would not believe he would go to such an extent in search of vengeance. To make ends meet, the depressed Fleck works as a hired clown, but he wants to be a stand-up comedian. This professional desire often amazes individuals he encounters because his general behavior does not exactly yell “funny man.” Still, Fleck is one person in the whole of Gotham City devoted to achieving his goal.
Due to the violent nature of Arthur Fleck, who will become the “Joker,” destruction awaits Gotham City.
His mother, Penny, is portrayed by (Frances Conroy), and they live together. Once a week, he visits a city mental health organization to receive his therapy from a callous medical practitioner. In addition, he has an uncontrollable and loud laugh that he laughs recklessly and in a Tourette’s-like manner. His laughter was due to a neurological disorder that affected him until the movie rolled out. In society, everyone sees Fleck be a loser. Not even a single person believed in him. Quite awful that his mum fell into that category because she abused him when he was little, and he discovered this after stealing some files from Arkham. It would appear that there is a limit to the number of put-downs and physical abuse a loser can tolerate before he gives up. At this time, both the movie and the character embark on a journey filled with violent acts, eventually leading to Gotham’s destruction. The Joker is making a statement about the inequality between the heartless elite groups of Gotham City, who wear suits and ties, and poor citizens, who are left to live on the street in a system against them. It’s interesting to note that most of the masked rioters in Gotham City seem to be middle-aged men looking for a reason to settle old scores. However, all this happened because the Joker became a focal point of resistance for individuals who felt victimized by this economic system. In reality, Joker does not communicate much about living standards, mental illness, or victimization. Unintentionally hilarious is the scene in which a large group of wealthy people watch Charlie Chaplin as The Tramp and laugh at his performance.
Unlike all his movies, Todd Philips gave Fleck that perfect role even though it was highly disputed how Joker ended.
The performance that Joker gets from Phoenix is its biggest asset. He captivates himself entirely in the role, creating a mesmerizing effect that makes it impossible to look away. To emphasize Fleck’s clumsiness and otherworldliness, pay close attention to his body language, which is marked by gangly limbs and weird dance moves. Some may be surprised that The Hangover trilogy director Todd Phillips also directed the dark and twisted Joker. However, the director’s background in physical humor proved useful, helping him to capture Phoenix’s uncontrolled qualities better. But Philips cannot also control his feelings when necessary. Both he and the director of photography, Lawrence Sher, are responsible for the composition of some breathtaking shots and scenes; however, they continue to use the same visual touches to the point that they become tiring. It’s a shame, because Phoenix is a fantastic performer, that the film wastes the talents of the supporting cast, which includes Robert De Niro, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Zazie Beetz, in a pointless part. There have been concerns that the film Joker could inspire violence among marginalized men who see themselves embodied in the main character and feel motivated to take action. However, this is not the only problem with Joker; the film collects bash for its controversial representation of women. If this were true, Philips could be right in feeling as though they are being overwhelmed by the criticism of the controversial aspects of the movie. Although it succeeds in many key technical areas, it may fail to connect with its target audience. The purpose of art is to challenge and excite the mind. Still, Joker crosses the line into despair, which is not a good time for anyone and contradicts the purpose of creativity.