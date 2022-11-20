You know, when you have exhausted your catalog of movies and satisfied your curiosity, there is one more movie left: that’s.” A mo”ie, released by Disney as a biographical romantic musical drama directed by Justin Baldoni. It stars actors like Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Iseman, and many others.
Cloud is a movie about a teen Zach Sobiech, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma (cancer of the bone) and had to receive treatments regularly for it. He had written songs but was unwilling to perform them. He had to fight for his life every day but lived to the fullest and continued college. He got great support from his family and his best friend, Sammy Brown.
A turning point came when he was asked to write college essays. Before this time, he was given a few months to live. This was a hard one for Zach because how do you write about a time in your life that you will never get to see? The words of his mother were all he needed at that moment; she told him that he had a rare privilege as he had the opportunity to choose the things most important to him and invest his limited time in doing them as against the vast majority of people who think they have all the time in the world and never get around to do the things that mattered to them. This released him to pursue his music, as he and Sammy went on to write their songs and record a video. Their video got so many likes on YouTube that they became local sensations. Zach’s Zach’sr, Milton Weaver, used his connections with a record label to give him a shot at happiness. While on a flight to meet with the record label, Zach inspired him to write the most original song he would ever compose; “Clouds.” The” went on to sign for the record label. Zach’s Zach’sas so good that it was played over the radio.
The movie revealed the silent pain felt by Zach Zach. It was sad to see their brother go through so much pain for them, and they seemed helpless. They wished they could switch places. His father, Rob, had a lot to say but the words wouldn’wouldn’tut when they mattered the most. So he did what he felt was best; he got his friend, who owned a car dealership, to let Zach take a spin in his dream car. It was more than a drive that night with Zach behind the wheeling and his dad by his side; it was a father connecting with his son for the last time as they sang their favorite song. Zach spoke privately to his mother about what he wanted for his remains and the things he wanted for his funeral.
Later in the movie, Zach discovers that Sammy is in love with him after he has declared his love for Emmy. This is a tricky spot to be in, and they would have well-spelled doom for their friendship, but it was the inspiration for their first song and success in their music career. There were other scenes in the movie in which Zach seemed to create magic out of dark spots. Zach was always filled with courage and desire to spend happiness with everyone, even while enduring the effects of the chemotherapy. His mother always had the right words at the right time, Sammy gave him support in his music, and his class teacher connected him to the record label. Zach always wanted to go to prom with his girlfriend Emmy, and he did. When it became evident that he may not live to the end of the school year, the prom date was moved forward at the venue of his choosing,, and the entire school danced to his song.
Although the movie’s plot was great, the scene where Zach finds out Sammy is in love with him felt like a regular theme in a teen Hollywood movie. As expected; Sammy became the third wheel in a relationship that she supplied most of the strength and motivation. If this were not a true story, it would have felt like a bad cliché. However, this in no way throws a shade on the true beauty that Clouds shows us through the life of Zach, a true fighter indeed. The cast did a phenomenal job of bringing out the movie’s heart. Also, the choice of songs in the movie was impressive.