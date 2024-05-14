Home
Motherhood as a Unifying Journey for TODAY Show Hosts

Genuine Moments from the TODAY Moms

Amid the lights and cameras of their professional lives, the women of the TODAY show share a common, profound experience—motherhood. This shared journey fosters a deep connection, making motherhood not just a role but a sisterhood. Jenna Bush Hager’s reflection on her upbringing by Laura Bush during an intimate Mother’s Day event captured this sentiment perfectly.

Motherhood is so much about service and thinking about others first., Jenna Bush Hager explained, echoing the sentiments of many mothers who find joy and fulfillment in putting their families first.

The Philosophy of ‘Benign Neglect’

The term ‘benign neglect,’ often discussed among the TODAY hosts, encapsulates a parenting philosophy that resonates with many, including Jenna Bush Hager. She shared how this approach has influenced her parenting style.

Motherhood is the greatest thing I’ve ever done, said Jenna, highlighting how these personal philosophies deeply impact their approach to raising children.

Broader Perspectives on Motherhood

Apart from personal anecdotes, broader perspectives on motherhood were shared. For example, one unknown author mentioned that Building self-esteem takes time, there’s no magic wand. But there’s always hope.. This statement echoes the ongoing commitment required in nurturing children.

The dynamics within the family categorically shape both parents and children, and the TODAY hosts use their platform to discuss these impactful themes openly and honestly.

