Most Anticipated Movies of May 2024 Survey

Excitement Builds for 2024’s Show Stopping May Cinema Line-up

The race to the big screen this May is packed with potential blockbusters and long-awaited sequels, ensuring movie-goers will have ample choice. From superhero flicks to deeply human stories and high stakes thrillers, here are the titles that are turning heads and triggering countdowns.

Deadpool Joins Forces with Wolverine

Undoubtedly one of the most buzzed-about releases is The Deadpool & Wolverine Project. In a stunning partnership, Ryan Reynolds teams up with Hugh Jackman to bring two iconic X-Men universe characters together. Fans have eagerly awaited this team-up, especially since Reynolds hinted, We're working on it right now with the whole team… With the film's humor and expected action, it's projected to be a crowd-puller.

Ryan Gosling Races into Action

The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling, is another major release creating waves preceding its debut this May. The film brings stunt performances to life with an ensemble cast and a gripping narrative that ensures it's more than just action sequences.

New Horizons in the Planet of the Apes Series

The long-standing Planet of the Apes franchise continues its story with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. This sequel takes place generations after Caesar's reign, introducing new characters in a dramatically evolved world. The inclusion of stars like Freya Allan and Owen Teague, along with innovative storytelling techniques promises a fresh yet familiar cinematic experience.

A Journey into Mad Max’s Roots

Furiosa, a prequel to the Mad Max saga focusing on the backstory of warrior Furiosa, is set to captivate audiences with its dystopian spectacle. Anya Taylor-Joy takes on the role made famous by Charlize Theron, guaranteeing a powerful portrayal alongside a dynamic plot.

Tapping into Childhood Nostalgia with Tarot

Tarot offers a chilling dive into horror inspired by classic fortune-telling cards leading to disastrous consequences for a group of friends who awaken an ancient evil trapped within a mysterious tarot deck.

