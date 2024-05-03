Morena Baccarin to Star in Fire Country Spin-Off Officially Greenlit

Home
Exciting News from the World of TV Entertainment

The buzz around CBS’s Fire Country has given rise to a much-anticipated spin-off. Starring Morena Baccarin, the spin-off, titled Sheriff Country, has officially been greenlit for the 2025-26 TV season.

A Look at Sheriff Country’s Unique Premise

In this new series, Morena Baccarin portrays Mickey Fox, a diligent and straight-shooting sheriff navigating criminal activity in small-town Edgewater. This character ties back to Fire Country as she is the stepsister of Cal Fire division chief Sharon Leone, played by Diane Farr.

Mickey Fox contends with family drama and mysterious local incidents, offering viewers a thrilling blend of personal and professional conflicts.

Anticipation Build-Up for Sheriff Country

CBS has scheduled the premiere of Sheriff Country for the 2025-26 season, ensuring ample time for production perfection. Amy Reisenbach, CBS Entertainment president, stated, We do long-term development at CBS now, emphasizing their strategic programming approach.

The early series order reflects CBS’s commitment to crafting stories with care and precision, promising another hit from the network particularly with high expectations following the success of Fire Country.

Talent Behind Sheriff Country

The inaugural episode of Sheriff Country is penned by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, alongside Max Thieriot. They are joined by powerhouse executive producers including Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed, ensuring the series’ quality and continuity from its parent show Fire Country.

