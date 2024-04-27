Monkey Man Ready for Rent and Purchase on Digital Platforms

Embark on a Thrilling Revenge Saga with Monkey Man On Digital Platforms
The highly anticipated action thriller ‘Monkey Man’, directed by and starring Dev Patel, will be hitting digital platforms for rental and purchase tomorrow. This announcement follows the film’s impactful premiere at South By Southwest, which earned largely positive reviews and comparisons to the gritty John Wick series.
Dev Patel, not only directed but also produced, co-wrote, and starred in this action-packed narrative. Having previously dived into the action genre with ‘The Wedding Guest’, Patel has now fully embraced and redefined it with ‘Monkey Man’. Despite facing physical injuries during filming, including a broken bone, Patel delivered a compelling portrayal as an MMA fighter engaged in a vengeful battle against corrupt forces within a city eerily reminiscent of Mumbai.
Patel succinctly shared his vision behind the film, noting its roots in Hindu mythology. His portrayal digs deep into the rich narrative of fighting against systemic injustice, influenced by tales of Lord Hanuman. The movie’s setting may be fictional, but the social commentary intertwines seamlessly with current events in India’s political scenario.
Fight Against Systemic Corruption Through Intense Action
‘Monkey Man’ has already made waves internationally, earning $10.1 million and outperforming other releases. The film opened across 3,029 theaters adding to Patel’s reputation as a filmmaker. It also faced issues of piracy which posed challenges but showed the widespread interest in this gripping action-narrative.
The digital release allows audiences globally to experience the heart-pounding action that defines the film. Digital platforms provide an accessible medium for viewers unable to catch the film in theaters. For those interested
Prioritize checking your favorite digital platforms to not miss out on owning or renting ‘Monkey Man’. Be sure to watch it tomorrow as it becomes available to rent or own digitally.