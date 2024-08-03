Molly Kearney and Punkie Johnson Leave Saturday Night Live Ahead of 50th Season

A day after Punkie Johnson officially announced she was departing Saturday Night Live (SNL), the legendary sketch show saw another significant departure. Molly Kearney, SNL’s first nonbinary cast member, has also announced their exit after two dynamic seasons.
Molly Kearney Reflects on Their Time at SNL
Kearney, who uses they/them pronouns, shared the news via Instagram, reflecting on their memorable experience at SNL.
Y’all that’s a wrap on my time on SNL! Reflecting on the amazing 2 seasons I got on this show, it was such a dream come true. So incredibly grateful for this period in my life. So much love to all my big hearted buddies behind the scenes who make the magic happen every week, wrote Kearney. They praised the unique culture and camaraderie behind the scenes, adding humor as they mentioned,
So many bald caps, so little time…
Leaving a Mark with Memorable Sketches
Kearney made their mark with standout sketches like “Crown Your Short King” alongside Jacob Elordi and addressing LGBTQ+ issues on Weekend Update. These performances were not just entertaining but often sparked important conversations. Notably, in one sketch, Kearney highlighted right-wing attacks on trans kids, emphasizing that such beliefs are harmful to children’s well-being.
Support from Fellow Cast Members
Their departure elicited numerous heartfelt responses from fellow cast members such as Sarah Sherman, Bowen Yang, and Quinta Brunson. The outpouring of support reflects the close bonds formed during their tenure at SNL.
Bidding Farewell Before the 50th Anniversary Season
Kearney and Johnson’s exits come ahead of SNL’s highly anticipated 50th anniversary season. The milestone season will feature Maya Rudolph portraying Kamala Harris amid the 2024 election cycle.
Their departures mark the end of an era but pave the way for new talent and fresh perspectives in future seasons.
