Moe Hashim Shares Insights on Possible Ted Lasso Season 4

Moe Hashim is optimistic about the future of Ted Lasso, hinting at a potential return in the future. No official announcement has been made about Ted Lasso Season 4, leaving viewers uncertain. Hashim believes the show could continue in some form, even if not immediately.
One of Ted Lasso’s stars offers an optimistic update about the future of the show. It’s been over a year since Ted Lasso season 3 ended on Apple TV+ without an official announcement about whether the Emmy-winning series will return. In the absence of any clear statement from the streamer, there has been continued vagueness and uncertainty over whether new episodes will ever air.
Moe Offers an Update
While discussing his role in the new Peacock series Those About to Die, actor Moe Hashim was asked by The Direct to offer an update on the status of Ted Lasso season 4. Hashim, who plays footballer Moe Bumbercatch, has an overall optimistic tone about the sports comedy eventually making its way back to audiences even if it takes longer than expected.
I don’t think this is the end of Ted Lasso. It could be in 20 years’ time that we come back.
Apple TV+ Needs Ted Lasso
A recent detailed report from Bloomberg looked at the troubles Apple TV+ has faced in terms of competing with Netflix. Despite its awards recognition and star-heavy dramas, the report found that Apple TV+ gets fewer viewer views in a month than Netflix does in a single day. According to Nielsen, the one exception is Ted Lasso, which has the distinction of being 2023’s most-streamed streaming series. It was watched for 16.9 billion minutes, coming in ahead of other popular titles like The Night Agent.
Nothing has been announced so far, which may be the result of Apple TV+ figuring out the best way to proceed with its most valuable property.
The Popularity of Ted Lasso
Apple TV+ has other popular originals, including the sci-fi Severance and the dystopian Silo. But nothing has broken through quite like the sports comedy from creators Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. It explains why the streamer has yet to make an official announcement and why the Ted Lasso cast has hinted that the show could continue in some form, as there are likely big hopes to create a franchise even if Sudeikis ultimately doesn’t return as the titular character.
Potential Paths for Continuation
There are avenues to accomplish that, whether a women’s soccer spinoff or a prequel centered on Brett Goldstein’s breakout Roy Kent character. Nothing has been announced so far, which may be a result of Apple TV+ figuring out the best way to proceed with its most valuable property. It may take a bit, but based on everything that’s been said, including now from Moe Hashim, Ted Lasso isn’t gone for good.
The Question for Apple and Fans
Ted Lasso season 3 concludes in a way that indicates finality. Sudeikis’ character is headed back to the U.S. and to his family. As this happens, the show leaps forward into a montage of what’s in store for most of the main and supporting characters. But the finale offers itself just enough wiggle room. Once the montage ends, Ted wakes up a bit startled.
The suggestion, of course, is that he’s dreaming, and that’s enough to give the Apple TV+ series the chance to move on from a seemingly conclusive farewell and turn its attention to potential Ted Lasso spinoffs.
