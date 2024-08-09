Mixed Reactions to Blake Lively’s Role in It Ends with Us Adaptation

Blake Lively’s casting as Lily Bloom in the much-anticipated film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel It Ends With Us has sparked intense debate among fans and critics alike. Many feels that the actress, known for her roles in Gossip Girl and A Simple Favor, does not quite fit the character as fans had envisioned.
I think most of us were already not thrilled with this casting, but this is kind of confirming the fears, commented one TikToker.
The Plot’s Controversial Themes
Colleen Hoover has notoriety for her rapid output of novels, with It Ends With Us being one of her most well-known works. While its rise to popularity during the pandemic boosted Hoover’s profile, it also brought into focus some of the controversial themes she explores. Abuse, a common thread in many of Hoover’s books, is also central to this story. Critics argue that instead of spreading awareness, Hoover often romanticizes such delicate topics.
Loyalists’ Discontent
The film also faced backlash regarding Lively’s age compared to Lily Bloom’s as described in the book. Photos from the set were recently circulated online, drawing mixed reactions from fans. One observer noted,
Reaction to the photos was divided, with some fans stating they were upset with the differences between Lively’s image and what they had envisioned. Some complained that Lively was more than a decade older than the character described in the book.
Behind the Scenes with Justin Baldoni
Director Justin Baldoni, best known for his portrayal of Rafael Solano on Jane the Virgin and his direction of CLOUDS, leads the project under Wayfarer Studios, which he co-founded in 2020. Wayfarer Studios executives highlight their aim ‘to disrupt for good’ in the entertainment industry by empowering creators and supporting content that champions social change.
Wayfarer Studios executives aim ‘to disrupt for good’ by empowering and protecting creators with fresh voices, championing content that speaks to the human spirit and challenges the status quo, Baldoni shared.
An Honest Portrayal or Romanticization?
The complex dynamics between Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) and Ryle add another layer to its reception. In a pivotal moment, Lily is pushed down a flight of stairs by Ryle, manifesting a narrative arc steeped in themes of abuse.
Baldoni aimed to balance hope within these intense scenes. He said,
I always wanted people to leave feeling hopeful…that no matter how hard or bad something gets, that hope is possible.
The Impact and Future Prospects for Wayfarer Studios
This isn’t Baldoni’s first collaboration as both director and actor; however, this adaptation needed careful handling given its reader base’s high expectations. Baldoni took on dual roles, both as Ryle and director, while leaning on his experience with past films like CLOUDS. His unique perspective allowed him to mold a project aiming not just at commercial success but at provoking meaningful dialogue about relationships and resilience.
The Expected Audience Reaction
Baldoni remains optimistic about the film’s impact despite early lukewarm responses.
I also believe it can show that no matter how hard or how bad something gets, there is hope, he added while alluding to the initial critical reception.
