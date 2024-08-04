Missing Persons and Surprising Twists in Days of Our Lives This Week

Things are really heating up in Salem this week! If you’re eager to stay ahead or need a quick review of last week’s episodes, we’ve got all the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 5-9.
Monday, August 5
Chad and Jack are on a mission as they finally pinpoint a promising lead on Abigail DiMera. Their investigation leads them to a room that matches clues they’ve been following.
Stephanie is comforted by Kayla as she deals with her pain over Everett.
Meanwhile, Marlena worries about John, and Brady finds solace with Alex over their shared troubles involving Theresa.
Tuesday, August 6
There’s excitement as Alex and Stephanie learn they’ll be moving in next to each other. Paulina questions Jada about who might be responsible for Rafe’s stabbing. In another scene, Gabi vents her frustrations to Stefan, and Connie is set on avenging Li’s death.
Wednesday, August 7
A secret pact emerges between Brady and Fiona, while romance blooms as Xander and Sarah tie the knot.
Kate and Abe propose an enticing offer to Leo, while old friends Bonnie and Hattie reunite.
Thursday, August 8
Andrew offers some much-needed advice to Paul. Meanwhile, chaos unfolds as Tate gets caught by Brady in Salem, followed by Chad and Jack stumbling upon a woman eavesdropping on their conversation. Holly confronts Sophia demanding answers.
Friday, August 9
The week wraps up with intense emotions as Stefan struggles with guilt over Ava, contemplating if he should come clean to Gabi. Both Johnny and Chanel have an awkward encounter with Connie during a baby crisis.
Jada opens up to Paulina about Everett, while Stephanie tries to support Alex in moving on from Theresa.
