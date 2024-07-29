Mindy Cohn Reveals Facts of Life Revival Halted by Conflicts

Mindy Cohn opened up about a Facts of Life revival that was in the works but is now dead due to a
greedy co-star.
The star of the NBC sitcom who played Natalie Green in all nine seasons of the show was a guest on a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she revealed that there was interest in reviving the series.
Cohn on Potential Reboot
Cohn said that creator Norman Lear approached the cast about a Facts of Life reboot following the positive response to ABC’s
Live in Front of a Studio Audience special in 2021. In this special, episodes of The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes were re-created.
Mindy Cohn mentioned,
Norman Lear, who is no longer with us, when he was still alive, he called all of us and said, ‘I knew you guys were still popular, but holy hell. The response from the live’
The Derailed Reunion
Cohn explained that the main cast
had all never really talked about reprising their roles in a potential revival, but they
all started to consider it a little bit. They even initiated talks and hired a writer. The four core cast members held meetings via Zoom during COVID-19 and had multiple discussions with Norman Lear.
The “Greedy” Co-Star Revealed?
The revival came to a halt due to drama involving one of the stars. Despite co-hosts prodding her to name this person, Cohn refrained from revealing any specifics, although she did clarify,
It wasn’t me. I’ll put it that way.
Betrayal and Broken Trust
Cohn detailed how one actress essentially went behind their backs to try making a separate deal for a spinoff focused on herself. She described the incident as an emotionally devastating event that damaged their 40-year friendship and sisterhood.
Cohn Speaks on Greed and Fame
This episode left lasting scars within the cast. Cohn mentioned that some members are unable or unwilling to move past it, saying the group is no longer united as they once were.
Cohn wrapped up by discussing her shock at how far people will go for money or fame:
You’re gonna do that over money or that over becoming famous? It always just kind of freaks me out that people will do that. Throw friendships, deep true friendships, under the bus for a dollar.
