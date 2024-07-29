Mindy Cohn Reveals Facts of Life Revival Halted by Co-Star’s Greed

Mindy Cohn recently shed light on a planned Facts of Life reboot, which has since been scrapped due to a
greedy co-star.
The actress, famous for her role as Natalie Green on the NBC sitcom, was a guest on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live and divulged that there was enthusiasm around reviving the series. Creator Norman Lear had reached out to the original cast following the favorable reception to ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience special in 2021, which featured reenactments from both The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.
Cohn revealed that the main cast had not seriously discussed reprising their roles until Lear’s call. Cohn described how they “started to consider it a little bit,” noting that they hired a writer and held Zoom meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 special featured cameos from original stars Kim Fields and Lisa Whelchel.
Betrayal Behind-the-Scenes
The attempt to revive the beloved show fell apart due to backstage drama. Cohn admitted that
one of the girls went behind our backs and tried to make a separate deal for a spinoff just for herself and devastated the rest of us, echoing sentiments felt across the cast.
A heated exchange unfolded during the interview when Michael Hitchcock commented,
There’s always a greedy b****. Cohn didn’t hold back and agreed wholeheartedly, stating, “Greedy b****. I’ll say it.” The cast reportedly didn’t speak for some time afterward and still struggle with trust issues. Cohn solemnly stated that there was “no desire to ever work together.”
A Close but Shattered Reunion
The group initially found unity through years of working together without internal conflict, but this incident fractured their bond. The tension and betrayal among former friends leave little chance for mending those relationships. Summarizing her disappointment, Cohn said sadly,
A couple of people can’t move past it; we are not as united. This kind of wrecked that, which is sad. Really sad.
