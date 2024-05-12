Mimi Rogers: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Bosch Star

Mimi Rogers (birth name: Miriam Ann Spickler) is a seasoned American actress with over 100 acting credits. Rogers gained major fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s for her amazing performances in several films and television shows. She is known for her roles in films such as Gung Ho (1986), Someone to Watch Over Me (1987), Desperate Hours (1990), The Rapture (1991), and Full Body Massage (1995). Her depiction of Sharon in The Rapture didn’t just earn the actress an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead, Rogers also garnered the greatest acclaim of her career for the performance.
While her film repertoire takes the most credit for her fame, Mimi Rogers has been in notable television series. In the 1980s, she appeared on shows such as Magnum, P.I, The Rousters, and Paper Dolls. She has also appeared on other television shows such as The X-Files (1998–1999), Two and a Half Men (2011–2015), Wilfred (2014), Bosch (2014–2021), and Bosch: Legacy (2022). Rogers remarkably played Ariel Powers in the Stephen Surjik-directed television film, Weapons of Mass Distraction (1997), scoring a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film. Learn more facts about the actress below.
1. Mimi Rogers Is Of Ashkenazi Jewish Descent
While she was born in Coral Gables, Florida, Mimi Rogers is the daughter of Philip C. Spickler, an Ashkenazi Jewish civil engineer from Poland. Her mother is Kathy Talent who was raised as an Episcopalian. Rogers’ mother was a dance and drama major. Before Rogers was born, her father joined the Scientology community which influenced her upbringing. She grew up to become involved in the Church of Scientology but has since left the belief system. Rogers grew up in different places, including England, Arizona, and Michigan. Her family later settled in Los Angeles where her career began.
2. She Graduated From High School At 14
Mimi Rogers was 14 years old when she graduated from high school to focus on her acting career. Subsequently, she worked on her acting skills in the theater and practiced writing. During their budding days, Rogers shared accommodation with Emmy Award-winning American actress Kirstie Alley. Before fame, Rogers worked in a California hospital where she cared for incapacitated patients. She also worked part-time as a social worker, counseling drug addicts. The various fields he ventured into didn’t take away her love for the performing arts.
3. Mimi Rogers Was Married To Tom Cruise For Three Years
Mimi Rogers is currently married to her third husband. The Bosch actress first married Jim Rogers on August 21, 1976, but the marriage ended in a divorce in 1980. On May 9, 1987, Rogers married American actor Tom Cruise in Bedford, New York with her old flame Emilio Estevez serving as best man at the wedding. Rogers reportedly introduced Cruise to Scientology and he has been an ardent member and advocate for the Church of Scientology ever since.
The marriage between Mimi Rogers and Cruise hit a rough path in late 1989. In February 1990, they were officially divorced. At the end of her second marriage, Rogers received $4 million in settlement and met her next husband a few months after her divorce from Cruise.
4. She Has Two Children With Her Third Husband Chris Ciaffa
Mimi Rogers met producer Chris Ciaffa in April 1990 while filming Fourth Story. They began dating and moved in together, welcoming their first child, a daughter named Lucy Ciaffa on November 20, 1994. Their son, Charlie Ciaffa was born on July 30, 2001. While Lucy is a creative executive at Amazon Studios, Charlie is an American football player.
Though Rogers and Ciaffa lived together for a long time and had two kids, they didn’t get married until March 20, 2003. Their wedding ceremony was held at Beverly Hills courthouse after 13 years of being in a relationship. On The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn, Mimi Rogers quipped that they only solemnized their union to gain eligibility for a country club membership. She had been skeptical about getting married again after two failed attempts.
5. Mimi Rogers Posed for Playboy Magazine in 1993
According to Mimi Rogers, Playboy wooed her for years before she finally agreed to pose nude for the magazine in 1993. She appeared in the March 1993 edition of the lifestyle magazine after gaining complete approval over the shoot. Part of the reason Rogers agreed to do the shoot was to have a record of her body in her prime before the impact of motherhood set in. Read up on these revealing details about Rogers and Cruise’s marriage.