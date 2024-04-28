Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Exit That 90s Show Following Danny Masterson Controversy

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Step Away from That 90s Show
Updated on April 24, 2024 – Fans of That ’70s Show were excited to see Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher reprise their roles as Jackie and Kelso in the Netflix spinoff, That ’90s Show. However, following a single season appearance, Kunis has confirmed that she and Kutcher will not be returning for the show’s second season. This decision follows closely on the heels of the controversy surrounding their former co-star Danny Masterson.
During a recent interview, Mila Kunis stated,
I went public with what happened to Danny. This is something that can never be undone. He was part of my family, and it was heartbreaking for everybody. Clearly, the emotional toll and the troubling associations have played a part in their decision.
Returns and Revelations in Point Place
The original series, which aired between 1998 and 2006, saw these two actors grow into household names. While they tried to celebrate this legacy through their brief return, the circumstances surrounding Masterson cast a shadow over this reunion. Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison for crimes committed during his tenure on the original show.
Following their appearances, as parents to Jay played by Mace Coronel, Kunis remarked about her on-screen pairing with Kutcher:
My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird because we shouldn’t have been, she noted, emphasizing the strange dynamic brought about by revisiting their characters in such transformed personal circumstances.
Future of That 90s Show
The series is set for another season, but without Kunis and Kutcher, it leans heavily on a new generation of Point Place residents to carry its legacy. Despite this shift, fans remain intrigued by both the nostalgia and potential brought by new characters.
In light of these changes and past controversies, it appears that viewership dynamics might also evolve as audiences recalibrate their expectations without some of their favored original stars. As Netflix plans forward, discussions about character returns continue to stir excitement and speculation among fans.