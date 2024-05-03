Mike Flanagan Set to Direct Universal’s Latest Exorcist Movie

Home
A New Era for The Exorcist

Director Mike Flanagan could potentially bring fresh creativity to Universal and Blumhouse’s revamped Exorcist series, moving the franchise in a new direction after David Gordon Green’s exit. Green departed from the series due to creative differences, marking a significant transition in this iconic horror saga.

Insights into Mike Flanagan’s Vision

Moving forward with this series, the expectation is high from Mike Flanagan, who has displayed his adept handling of the genre through recent works like ‘Midnight Mass’. Sources suggest that the showrunner wants to explore new themes within The Exorcist universe, focusing on elements like doubt and diversity.

The Business Behind The Scenes

Universal and Blumhouse Productions have invested significantly in rebooting The Exorcist, with a $400 million acquisition meant to pave the way for new films in the series. This hefty investment was confirmed when Universal bought rights to The Exorcist. As per industry insiders, there are plans for at least three films, though it’s still unclear how many Flanagan will direct.

What Could Have Been with David Gordon Green

Before stepping back, David Gordon Green was initially slated to helm an ambitious trilogy for The Exorcist. His withdrawal led to speculations as well as a reshuffling of release schedules for other anticipated projects. With his departure opening doors for new leadership, the series now banks on Flanagan’s fresh perspective to captivate audiences anew.

In conclusion, as Mike Flanagan steps into the large boots left by David Gordon Green, the horror community and franchise fans alike are watching keenly to see how he will steer one of horror’s most beloved titles into its next chapters.

Steve Delikson
