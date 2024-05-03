Mike Flanagan Joins Chris Stuckmann to Produce Supernatural Horror Film ‘Shelby Oaks’

Introducing the Missing Paranormal Investigator Movie
It’s been a thrilling journey in the supernatural universe as Chris Stuckmann, a prominent figure on YouTube, steps up from creating engaging content to writing and directing a full-scale horror movie. This initiative has roped in Mike Flanagan, along with his partners Trevor Macy and Melinda Nishioka from Intrepid Pictures, as executive producers.
Stuckmann, alongside Aaron B. Koontz and the team at Paper Street Pictures, dives into the eerie narrative of Shelby Oaks. This film explores the mysterious disappearance of Riley, whose story unfolds through a series of unsettling found footage. The investigation is led by her sister Mia, who is convinced that a sinister force from their childhood is at play.
Stellar Support from Established Names in Horror
Executive production prowess is lent by personalities such as Adam F. Goldberg and Tony Killough, enhancing the production quality and creative direction. The diverse expertise pooled from various corners of the industry ensures Shelby Oaks is more than just another horror flick; it’s a nuanced exploration of psychological terror and paranormal phenomena.
The fundraising effort for this project was historic, netting over $1 million through Kickstarter, showcasing significant audience interest and support. Citing the remarkable campaign success, Stuckmann shares his excitement,
We did it, guys. We raised $1 million. You guys literally doubled my wildest expectations. I cannot say thank you too many times. The opportunities that are being presented to me now, and to our production company… I just got off a Zoom with this giant studio that wants to read the script.
During this exciting phase of post-production, Flanagan commends Chris Stuckmann’s driven approach:
It’s been inspiring to watch Chris working toward his dreams over the past few years, and the tenacity and DIY spirit he displayed while bringing Shelby Oaks to life reminded me so much of my own journey over a decade ago. It’s been an honor to walk a few steps with him on his path and to offer support for Chris’ vision for his ambitious, unique movie. I can’t wait to see where he goes from here.
A Glimpse into the World of Shelby Oaks
The film is structured with elements of found footage that interlace with traditional cinematic storytelling, linking back to covert supernatural entities from Mia and Riley’s childhoods. This blend makes Shelby Oaks not just a movie but an experience that aims to alter the perception of horror among its viewers.
Drawing on the understated essence of supernatural dread combined with personal tragedy, Flanagan’s guidance ensures a tight-knit narrative bound to resonate deeply with those fond of horror’s cryptic narratives.