Mike Flanagan in Negotiations to Direct The Exorcist Deceiver for Blumhouse and Universal

Mike Flanagan Steps Into The Exorcist Franchise
Genre filmmaker Mike Flanagan, known for his deep-seated contributions to horror through works like Oculus and The Haunting of Hill House, is currently in discussions to helm the much-anticipated sequel, The Exorcist: Deceiver, for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures. This development follows the departure of David Gordon Green who had initially taken up the directorial mantle for the rebooted franchise but left earlier in January.
The evolving dynamics of this storied film series saw a pivotal shift, as Universal and Blumhouse acquired rights from Morgan Creek in July 2021, setting the stage for multiple new movies under a staggering $400 million deal.
It seems like the demand for the horror genre by audiences is never ending, notes Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst, hinting at the prosperous future for such ambitious projects within this ever-popular genre.
A Look at Flanagan’s Vision Through His Previous Works
Mike Flanagan‘s approach towards horror often intertwines psychological depths with stark human empathy. He explains,
I think that horror, by virtue of being a genre that is based in fear, is a genre of empathy. This reflects deeply in his works such as Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Bly Manor.
An impressive portfolio featuring titles like Gerald’s Game and the Netflix hit series The Midnight Club underscores Flanagan’s profound capability to engage audiences with rich narratives—a quality that fans hope will translate into revitalizing The Exorcist series.
Potential Influence On The Future of The Series
Fans have high expectations for The Exorcist: Deceiver, pegged as a potentially pivotal next installment following the underwhelming box office performance of its predecessor, The Exorcist: Believer. This sequel managed a lackluster $26.4M domestic opening last October against stiff competition and critical eyes.
Fan expectations might steer the thematic and narrative direction of Flanagan’s adaptation, with hopes pinned on his unique vision possibly setting a new course for future sequels.
What Lies Ahead for This Horror Revival?
The engagement of Mike Flanagan could ignite fresh momentum into The Exorcist franchise waiting to recover from previous stumbles. With the scope and backing of heavyweights like Blumhouse and Universal, along with a potent mix of seasoned actors set to return, this upcoming project holds promises of a compelling revival.