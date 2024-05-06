Home
Introduction to the New Direction

Renowned genre filmmaker Mike Flanagan is in talks to direct the next Exorcist film for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, sources have confirmed. This announcement follows the exit of director David Gordon Green, who left the rebooted franchise earlier this year.

The Change in Directorship

Should a deal make, Flanagan would take over the reins from David Gordon Green, who exited the rebooted franchise back in January. As Universal and Blumhouse strive to expand The Exorcist universe, initially purchasing rights from Morgan Creek back in July 2021 for $400M, the plan for at least three new films remains somewhat uncertain. Whether Flanagan will commit to more than one film is still up for discussion.

The Exorcist: Believer Performance

The trilogy launcher The Exorcist: Believer, starring Leslie Odom Jr. as well as franchise veteran Ellen Burstyn, failed to meet expectations with a modest open of $26.4M domestically last October, eventually grossing $65.5M in the U.S./Canada and a worldwide total of $136.2M.

Rising From Underwhelming Reactions

The sequel, The Exorcist: Deceiver, originally expected to hit cinemas on April 18, 2025, was delayed following Green’s departure. In his recent move away from horror, Green turned his directorial attention to Nutcrackers featuring Ben Stiller and returned to his television project on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones.

A Fresh Vision by Flanagan

Mike Flanagan in Discussions to Direct New Exorcist Film Coming off the Stephen King adaptation The Life of Chuck, Flanagan has crafted a niche in the horror genre with his unique vision seen in Netflix series such as The Fall of the House of Usher and successful adaptations like Doctor Sleep. With extensive experience in creating deep, cerebral horror narratives, Flanagan’s potential involvement could breathe new life into The Exorcist series.

