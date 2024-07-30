Michelle Yeoh Leads Star Trek Section 31 Movie with New Trailer at Comic-Con

Michelle Yeoh is back as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in the highly-anticipated film, Star Trek: Section 31. Unveiled at this year’s Comic-Con, the trailer stirred excitement among fans ready to see Georgiou step into the spotlight.
An Intriguing Evolution Within the Star Trek Universe
The character of Georgiou began as Captain Philippa Georgiou before transitioning into a more sinister role from the Mirror Universe. Now recruited by Starfleet’s clandestine unit, Section 31, she becomes one of their most formidable assets. This twist in her character arc keeps fans eagerly anticipating her journey.
Section 31, initially introduced in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has seen various iterations across the franchise, including mentions in Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek Into Darkness, and most recently, Star Trek: Discovery. Michelle Yeoh’s thrilling portrayal has captivated audiences through multiple seasons of Discovery.
Filming and Production Insights
The filming took place at Pinewood Toronto Studios, wrapping up in March 2024. Principal photography commenced on January 30, 2024, and lasted until mid-March. Considering the extensive post-production required for such a high-profile project, Paramount+ is expected to release the movie in late 2025.
Diving Into the Plot
While specific plot details remain closely guarded, it’s known that Star Trek: Section 31 aligns its timeline with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, occurring post-Discovery Season 2 and a decade before TOS. At Comic-Con, viewers saw glimpses of a mission set in a space nightclub and flashbacks to Georgiou’s rise to power in the Mirror Universe.
This teaser illustrates her deep-rooted connection with Section 31 and hints at her facing the consequences of her darker past.
Main Cast and Characters
The film boasts an ensemble cast led by Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, and others. It also marks the introduction of new actors portraying Georgiou’s family members.
I’m beyond thrilled to return to my ‘Star Trek’ family and to the role I’ve loved for so long. To see Georgiou finally get her moment is a dream come true,” Yeoh expressed in a January press release.
A Glimpse Behind The Scenes
Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi and written by Craig Sweeny, Section 31 is the first Star Trek movie made for streaming on Paramount+. The collaborative effort extends to executive producers like Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Yeoh. At Comic-Con’s big reveal panel, Osunsanmi was joined by Kurtzman alongside cast members Omari Hardwick and others.
Actress Cindy Goh will be playing Georgiou’s Mother. Goh seems to be a new actress to the scene… It seems Star Trek: Section 31 will expand on family life for Phillipa Georgiou.
This exploration adds depth to Georgiou’s character development—a fascinating aspect given her dual existence between universes.
