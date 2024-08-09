Michelle Pfeiffer Takes Leading Role in Yellowstone Spinoff The Madison

Michelle Pfeiffer has been announced as the lead in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff, The Madison, just months after Kevin Costner confirmed his departure from the flagship series.
The 66-year-old Oscar-nominated actress will star in the sequel series to the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. Not only will Pfeiffer be taking on a leading role, but she will also serve as an executive producer for the series.
Pfeiffer Brings Depth to The Madison
The Madison is described as a heartfelt study of grief and human connection. The series follows a family from New York City to Montana’s Madison River valley after the tragic deaths of their husband and brother-in-law in a plane crash.
Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO, and President/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios emphasized Pfeiffer’s talent:
Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity, and grace. She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.
Production Details and Cast
Production on The Madison is set to begin later this month in Montana, New York, and Texas. It is expected to premiere in 2025 after Season 5B of Yellowstone, which kicks off November 10 without Costner, concludes.
The show’s cast is still being finalized but is expected to feature Beau Garrett from The Good Doctor. Last week, reports emerged that Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell were finalizing their deals for a spinoff. However, Russell’s involvement has yet to be confirmed.
A New Chapter for Yellowstone Universe
Pfeiffer will portray Stacy Clyburn, a wealthy matriarch who leads her family’s relocation from New York City to Montana. Following tragic personal losses, Clyburn’s journey highlights themes of grief and human connection set against the backdrop of central Montana.
Last fall, Paramount Network greenlit a Yellowstone sequel initially titled 2024, starring Matthew McConaughey. It potentially involves Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes reprising their roles as Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler, and Kayce Dutton respectively. It remains uncertain if Russell will take on McConaughey’s intended role or portray an entirely new character.
