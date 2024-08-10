Michelle Pfeiffer Takes Leading Role in Yellowstone Spinoff The Madison

Michelle Pfeiffer is heading to the ranch.
The three-time Oscar nominee will star in and executive produce a Yellowstone spinoff series titled The Madison, from creator Taylor Sheridan.
The show, which was previously in development under the title 2024, follows a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana. Per Paramount,
the series is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection.
Michelle Pfeiffer Starring in a New Role
Pfeiffer will portray Stacy Clyburn, a wealthy matriarch from New York City who relocates to Montana after a tragic plane crash. This marks her debut as a series regular and adds another remarkable role to her distinguished career.
Chris McCarthy Praises Michelle Pfeiffer
Chris McCarthy, co-CEO, shared his excitement:
I’ve been a fan of hers since watching Ladyhawke as a kid. He added,
Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity, and grace. She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, The Madison.
A New Chapter in the Yellowstone Universe
Taylor Sheridan’s Expanding Vision
Taylor Sheridan‘s vision for The Madison fits into his broader aim to create an anthology series exploring various stories within the Yellowstone universe. As Sheridan noted,

Conclusion
The addition of Pfeiffer to this new chapter promises to bring new depth and storytelling prowess to the beloved Yellowstone franchise. With Taylor Sheridan at the helm and Pfeiffer leading the cast, The Madison looks set to be another compelling entry into this expanding universe.
