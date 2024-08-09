Michelle Pfeiffer Stars in New Yellowstone Spinoff The Madison

The highly anticipated spinoff of Yellowstone, tentatively titled The Madison, is set to bring the beloved universe into exciting new territory.
Set against the scenic backdrop of Montana’s Madison River valley, Michelle Pfeiffer takes on a captivating lead role in this upcoming series. The show, created by Taylor Sheridan, who is well-known for his work on the Yellowstone franchise, promises to be a heartfelt journey through grief and human connection, depicting a New York City family’s adaptation to life in Montana.
McCarthy Praises Pfeiffer’s Talent
Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, expressed his enthusiasm about Pfeiffer’s involvement.
Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace, McCarthy noted.
She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, The Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.
Pfeiffer Joins Elite Company
Pfeiffer joins the ranks of other A-list actors who have headlined installments in the Yellowstone franchise. This includes Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who star in the prequel series 1923. Notably, Matthew McConaughey was initially considered for a role in The Madison, but a deal never materialized.
Plot Overview and Production Details
The Madison is described as a
heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana. Currently, the casting for supporting roles is underway, with production slated to commence later this month in Montana, as well as New York and Texas. The series is expected to premiere in 2025 shortly after the final episodes of Yellowstone‘s fifth season air on November 10.
Kevin Costner Leaves Yellowstone
The conclusion of Yellowstone marks a significant change for its fans. Kevin Costner confirmed his exit amid scheduling conflicts with his own project Horizon: An American Saga. According to Costner,
It was a necessary decision to say, ‘Hey, OK, I don’t want to really talk about this anymore. It’s time to move on’.
As we wait for more updates on The Madison and how it will expand the Yellowstone universe further, the anticipation among fans continues to build.
