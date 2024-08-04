Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Patrick J. Adams Consider Starring in New Yellowstone Spinoff

Taylor Sheridan continues to expand his Yellowstone universe with a new spinoff tentatively
titled The Madison. According to TVLine, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Patrick J. Adams are nearing deals to star in this exciting new project.
What To Expect From The Madison
The plot is rumored to follow wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family as they leave New York City and head to Montana following a tragic plane crash that claims her husband and brother-in-law. This dramatic shift sets the stage for an intense family saga grounded in the rustic landscapes of rural America, embodying the classic themes fans of Sheridan have come to love.
A Powerhouse Trio
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Pfeiffer shine in a dramatic role. In 2022, she appeared in the TV series The First Lady, and more recently in 2023 she was seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, alongside Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas. She also starred alongside Lucas Hedges and Armie Hammer in the drama thriller Crisis. Now, Pfeiffer is set to take on another gripping role as Stacy Clyburn.
Kurt Russell’s recent endeavors include his lead role as Herb Brooks in Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. He also delivered a memorable performance in Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight. Russell’s ability to engage audiences across genres will undoubtedly bring a robust presence to The Madison.
Patrick J. Adams, known for his pivotal
{..} role as Mike Ross in the hit TV show Suits, adds a unique dynamic to the cast. Reflecting on ‘Suits’ resurgence on Netflix, Adams said having such a ‘second swell’ was ‘really, really strange.’ With his depth of experience in legal drama adding weight to his performance, Adams is set to deliver compelling scenes once again.
The Production Timeline
The ensemble also includes Beau Garrett from The Good Doctor and Firefly Lane. Production is slated to begin later this month across locations such as Montana, New York, and Texas. The series is expected to premiere sometime in 2025 following the conclusion of Yellowstone’s final chapter.
Sheridan’s Continued Success
This spinoff signifies another ambitious move by Taylor Sheridan, who has already been credited for reviving interest in Westerns. As Wyatt McCrea put it
Taylor Sheridan has definitely put the Western back on the map…
The huge success of multiple Yellowstone spin-offs like 1883 and 1923 solidifies Sheridan’s place as a defining storyteller within this refreshed genre. Excitement builds as fans around the world anticipate yet another thrilling narrative from this acclaimed creator.
Follow Us