Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell to Star in New Yellowstone Spinoff Madison

Michelle Pfeiffer is joining the Yellowstone franchise. The actress has been tapped to star in and executive produce the Yellowstone spinoff Madison, which was previously announced as 2024.
The series is described as a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.
Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace, Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.
She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.
The show is the latest in TV franchises from Sheridan that already includes the prequels 1883 and 1923. In fact, Taylor Sheridan has been very active according to his team.
Taylor Sheridan is cooking up another western-themed spinoff…
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner announced on social media back in June that he would not be returning to the hit show. He announced:
I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon… I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future.
