Micheal Ward: Biography and Interesting Journey To Fame

Micheal Ward gained international acclaim as an actor for his performance on Top Boy from 2019 to 2022. His appearance on two seasons of the Channel 4/Netflix series earned him an award nomination. Before Top Boy, Ward established his status as a talented actor with his role on The A List. He is also known for such projects as Blue Story (2019), The Old Guard (2020), and Empire of Light (2022).
Beyond his burgeoning acting profile, Micheal Ward is an accomplished model. He won a major modeling contest in his teens and walked the ramp for big fashion brands. Having conquered the modeling industry, the vibrant entertainer is focused on building his acting career, from one captivating performance to the next. Read on for more revealing details about the Top Boy star.
How Old Is Top Boy’s Micheal Ward and Where Is He From?
Micheal Ward identifies as Jamaican-British. The actor was born on November 18, 1997, in Spanish Town, Jamaica, but grew up in Romford, East London, England. His mother, Keisha Ward was just 18 years old at the time he was born and his father died in a car accident when Ward was two. Subsequently, Ward and his family, including three sisters relocated to Hackney, East London when he was four before they finally settled in Romford.
Growing up in Romford, Ward attended Chadwell Heath Academy but dropped out in sixth form. He then studied performing arts at Epping Forest College to hone his skills. As a teen, Ward worked as a food delivery guy in his aunt’s restaurant in Chadwell Heath to make ends meet. He also worked in a bookmaker shop before fame.
He Began His Career as a Model
While his modeling days are behind him, Micheal Ward began his journey to fame as a model. He signed with a talent agency while in college and made a few appearances in music videos for UK singers such as Lily Allen, Dave, and Tom Walker. Ward was 17 when he won the Face of JD Sports, a modeling contest that put his name on the map. Subsequently, he began landing modeling deals with big brands such as Louis Vuitton. Before his death, the late Virgil Abloh selected him for Louis Vuitton’s AW20 menswear campaign.
Micheal Ward Made His On-screen Debut in 2016
The 2016 British crime drama film, Brotherhood ushered Micheal Ward into the world of professional acting. His next screen appearance was in the music video for Tom Walker’s Blessings (2017). In 2018, Ward made his small-screen debut on the British teen television series, The A List as Brendan. He appeared as a main cast member in the first season before making guest appearances in season 2.
Ward hit it big when he landed the role of Jamie on Top Boy in 2019 and appeared on the show as a main cast member from season 3 before his character was killed in the season 4 finale. During his stint on Top Boy, Micheal Ward played Marco in the critically acclaimed film Blue Story and appeared as Franklyn in Steve McQueen‘s Small Axe: Lovers Rock (2020). These solidified his position among the most talented upcoming actors.
In 2020, Micheal Ward starred in three films, including The Old Guard as Lykon. He was cast as Stephen in the Sam Mendes-directed romantic drama film, Empire of Light. Other notable projects under his belt include The Book of Clarence (2023) as Judas Iscariot and Bob Marley: One Love (2024) as Bob Marley’s assassin. His upcoming projects include Eddington and Good Intentions.
Micheal Ward’s Awards and Nominations
Micheal Ward hit the ground running as an actor with amazing achievements. One of his earliest career milestones was winning the 2020 BAFTA Rising Star Award for his captivating onscreen performances. He also won the 2020 NME Award for Best Film Actor and earned nominations for Best Newcomer and Outstanding Performance at the National Film Awards UK for his role in Blue Story.
In honor of his portrayal of Jamie on Top Boy, Micheal Ward was nominated in the Actor (Male) category at The Royal Television Society Programme Awards in 2020. He also scored the 2021 BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Small Axe: Lovers Rock. For his captivating performance alongside Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, and Tanya Moodie in the 2022 film Empire of Light, Ward was nominated at the 2023 BAFTA for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Here’s how to watch Top Boy season 5.