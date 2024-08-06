Michael Kosta to Host The Daily Show This Week as Jon Stewart Recovers from COVID

by

Michael Kosta steps in on the Comedy Central show on Monday night.

Published on August 5, 2024, 09:40PM EDT. There’s a lot to say about the upcoming election on The Daily Show this week—Kamala Harris’ expected announcement of her vice presidential running mate on Tuesday morning, for one—but while it’ll surely be said, it won’t be by Jon Stewart.

Jon Stewart recently tested positive for COVID-19, therefore he will not be hosting this week and will return on Monday, August 12, according to a statement from Comedy Central.

Michael Kosta, a correspondent since 2017 who’s sat in the anchor’s chair this season, is taking his place.

Stewart has been cracking jokes from behind his old news desk about President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on Monday nights in the lead-up to November’s contentious presidential election. He’s also been executive producing on those nights.

On the July 29 edition of the show, Stewart riffed on Republican reaction to the news that Vice President Kamala Harris has been bumped up to the top of the Democratic ticket. He played news footage of conservative commentators and politicians describing the development as a “coup.”

But you know what? Stewart asked. I do understand that they’re upset. It makes sense. So how ’bout we do this, out of fairness? I’m a fair person. You can replace your old guy, too.

The show was canceled altogether on July 15 following the attempted assassination of Trump.

In addition to Kosta, The Daily Show’s News Team includes Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, and Desi Lydic, alongside Dulcé Sloan, Lewis Black, Troy Iwata, Josh Johnson, and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

The Daily Show airs at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and streams on Paramount+ the following day.

