Michael Ilesanmi Responds to Angela Deem Amid New Relationship Drama

The tumultuous relationship between Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem once again took a shocking turn, leaving fans of 90 Day Fiancé stunned. The much younger Nigerian man and the outspoken Meemaw from Georgia have had their fair share of drama, but this latest incident has people talking.
Allegations of Escalating Violence
Things escalated when Michael reportedly fled from their home in Georgia, seeking safety after Angela allegedly tried to taser him in the face. The dynamic between them has always been intense, but this accusation marks a new level of danger in their relationship.
A History Rooted in Turmoil
The pair first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé during Season 2, and their relationship has been fraught with ups and downs ever since. True fans know that their initial connection blossomed via Facebook and saw them navigating the complexities of an international romance.
Michael’s Alleged New Romance
With the recent drama and allegations flying, there’s another twist – Michael may be moving on. Social media detectives have noticed a TikTok post by an account named “shhmeggan,” featuring Michael dancing peacefully. The caption reads,
Only Michael and I know what we have endured. Allow us to enjoy ourselves.
Though it hints at a new relationship, Michael firmly denies dating anyone at the moment as he mourns his tumultuous marriage to Angela.
The Reality of Angela’s Wrath
Angela has never held back her emotions, often taking to social media to air her grievances. Reports suggest she can be seen shouting at Michael and even demanding public apologies. Her anger towards Michael’s online presence is evident, referring to his Instagram as a ‘scamming’ account.
A Difficult Relationship Dynamic
The relationship has seen physical confrontations, with Angela even showing up unannounced at Michael’s Nigeria home, causing a scene when he refused to comply with her demands. Video evidence depicts Angela banging on his door and damaging his car during these encounters.
A Survivor Amidst Accusations
No matter how viewers perceive Michael, he has faced significant challenges. He once contacted authorities after fleeing Angela’s home without his essentials. His resilience amidst the chaos paints a complex picture of survival against the odds. As one might say,
Michael is surviving nearly every day.
