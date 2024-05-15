Michael Emerson’s Top TV Shows, Ranked

Few actors have conquered television like Michael Emerson has done with his starring roles on TV shows. Although a character actor, Emerson’s performance is always so captivating that he always leaves an impression on audiences, irrespective of his screen time. Also, over the years, he has built a reputation for playing creepy characters.
While most actors consider having an acting career at an early age, Michael Emerson began his professional acting career at age 32. Emerson appeared in his first screen role at age 36. Yet, three decades later, he’s one of the finest actors of his generation. Although he has several movie credits (playing Zep Hindle in Saw), Emerson is mostly known for his work on television. Here’s a ranking of the top Michael Emerson TV shows.
6. Fallout
Michael Emerson’s recent project on television is Amazon Prime Video’s post-apocalyptic drama series Fallout. Although his character, Dr. Siggi Wilzig, is killed off in episode 2 (“The Target”), Wilzig’s head plays a central role in the season’s plot. Over the years, Emerson has shown he doesn’t need a longer screen time to deliver masterful performance. Emerson plays the creepy yet talented scientist with a bounty on his head. He offers his head to Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) to use as a trade with Lee Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) for her father’s release.
5. Arrow
For 5 seasons, audiences watched Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) battle several villains. However, none was as formidable and tactical as Cayden James. Michael Emerson joined The CW superhero series Arrow in season 6. Cayden James was introduced as the founder and leader of Helix, an organization of hackers. Cayden James becomes a villain after he believes Green Arrow killed his son.
Not only does he find out who Green Arrow is, he tries to bring down the vigilante and his team, as well as drain the city of its finances. Cayden James later discovers the murder video was doctored and allows himself to be captured. Cayden James is killed by Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), who brutally strangles him to death in the police station’s interrogation room.
4. The Practice
Although he made his screen debut in 1990, Michael Emerson’s television career didn’t really pick up until a decade later in 2000. Joining the ABC legal drama series The Practice as a guest star became his television breakout role. Cast as William Hinks, Emerson quickly became one of TV’s greatest villains with his psychotic and terrifying performance. The character is a serial killer basking in the euphoria and publicity he’s getting from his arrest and trial. After he’s acquitted, he turns his attention to his attorney, Lindsay Dole (Kelli Williams).
After stalking and threatening her, Lindsay’s husband hires someone to threaten William Hinks. Michael Emerson’s character is killed off the show after this. However, a tape recorder from Hinks is sent to Lindsay’s office, implying he had left instructions for its delivery upon his death. The tape explodes as Lucy Hatcher (Marla Sokoloff) and attorney Rebecca Washington (LisaGay Hamilton) listen to it, injuring both women. Unsurprisingly, Michael Emerson’s performance earned him a nomination and win for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards.
3. Evil
The Paramount+ supernatural drama series is one of Michael Emerson’s longest-running TV shows in recent times. In the series, Emerson plays forensic psychologist Dr. Leland Townsend. He shares a personal and professional rivalry with Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers). Dr. Townsend was born Jake Perry and has been twice married.
However, he moves to New York to start a new life and train as a forensic psychologist. Evil is one of Michael Emerson’s Top performances on television. Emerson received nominations for Best Actor in a Horror Series at the Critics’ Choice Super Award, Best Supporting Actor on Television at the Saturn Awards, and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Critics’ Choice Television Award.
2. Person of Interest
The CBS science fiction crime-drama Person of Interest is arguably Michael Emerson’s best work on television. The show centered around his character, Harold Finch. The mysterious billionaire, whose real name is unknown, helps the federal government develop “the Machine,” a computer program designed to collate information. With this information, it is able to assess and predict terrorist acts and help stop attacks. For many TV audiences, especially sci-fi and crime lovers, Person of Interest is considered one of the best TV shows of the 21st century.
1. Lost
The ABC science fiction adventure-drama series Lost has been Micheal Emerson’s most celebrated and recognized performance. Emerson played Ben Linus, a role that was undoubtedly his international breakthrough role. Ben Linus is introduced in season 2 as one of the show’s main antagonists. He’s the leader of the Others, a group of island natives. Like many other characters, he is later revealed to have been a survivor of the ill-fated Oceanic Flight 815. Although he steps away from being a recognizable antagonist in later seasons, Ben Linus is known to always be self-serving and selfish.
After The Practice, Emerson’s role in Lost solidified his position as one of TV’s greatest villains. Michael Emerson received four Primetime Emmy Awards nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for four consecutive years. However, he won his third nomination in 2009. The performance also earned him his first and only Golden Globe Award nomination. He was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television. If you enjoyed reading about Michael Emerson’s top TV shows, read Robert De Niro’s top Mafia roles.