Michael Claims He Feared for His Safety with Angela Before Going Missing

When Michael fled their home in Georgia, he sought the police’s aid, claiming he feared for his safety after Angela allegedly attempted to taser him.
True 90 Day Fiancé fans have long followed Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem’s tumultuous relationship. This much younger Nigerian met Angela, a Trump supporter from Georgia, on Facebook, leading to their whirlwind romance that captivated audiences since Season 2 of the show.
Initially, both hoped their relationship would last the test of time. Unfortunately, it unraveled quickly once reality set in.
The Struggle Behind the Scenes
A common theme on the show has been men from different countries seeking relationships with older Americans, often motivated by the prospect of a green card. But viewers’ opinions on Michael’s intentions have seen a shift.
Despite his challenges and Angela’s volatile behavior—accusations of cheating were frequent—Michael’s repeated attempts to stay in the marriage endeared him to many fans. In moments like these,
You cheated on me,” Angela ranted. “Your G**damn b***h is somewhere in New Jersey., it was clear that tensions ran high.
Michael’s New Reality
After coming to America in December 2023, Michael quickly found himself overwhelmed. Angela never applied for his green card, leaving him without stable footing. Feeling unsafe due to continuous conflicts, he went missing in February 2024, only resurfacing later after contacting the police.
His fears seemed validated when details emerged about Angela’s extreme measures. It’s notable that
Are you f—ing kidding me? I love you, but you will NOT take me for granted, she cried out as their disputes reached fever pitches.
The Dynamics of Their Relationship
Reality TV sheds light on complex personal dynamics, none more evident than between Angela and Michael. Throughout 90 Day Fiancé, we saw Angela partake in many over-the-top actions: shouting at Michael, questioning his allegiance, and even showing a physical side. As she voiced during one heated moment,
Revealing Quotes from Those Closest
Angela’s frustration over perceived infidelities colored much of this saga. As she famously declared,
Hello, guys, this is Michael… I’m not on any social media platform right now. Okay? Thank you. And God bless you. This video sparked speculation during a particularly tumultuous season.
A Dark Chapter Comes to an End
Their story highlights broader themes of trust and abuse within complicated relationships. Even though Michael came under scrutiny for possibly using Angela for a green card, multiple incidents confirmed he experienced significant hardships during their time together.
