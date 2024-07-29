Michael C Hall to Narrate Dexter Prequel and Star in New Sequel Series

Fans of “Dexter” were in for a treat during the Comic-Con panel for the prequel series, “Original Sin.” Original star Michael C. Hall is not just set to narrate the prequel; he will also return on screen in a new sequel series, “Dexter: Resurrection.”
Paramount Global Co-CEO Chris McCarthy expressed his excitement, stating,
We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most successful series ever. While ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ will appeal to the tens of millions of longtime fans, ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ will introduce a whole new generation of viewers into this iconic series by starting from the beginning, which is sure to satisfy existing audiences as well.
The original “Dexter,” which aired on Showtime from 2006 to 2013, followed by 2021’s “Dexter: New Blood,” has seen remarkable resurgence. Nielsen data reports that the series jumped 84% in viewership since becoming available on Netflix from June 19.
The sequel series, “Resurrection,” will debut in Summer 2025 and pick up from where “New Blood” left off. Previous seasons of both shows are available for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan.
The original Dexter has swiftly risen in rankings over the past months, making it to No. 2 on Nielsen’s top 10 chart for June 24, trailing only behind Showtime’s Your Honor, with 1.48 billion viewing minutes.
Michael C. Hall took part in the Dexter: Original Sin panel in San Diego alongside showrunner Clyde Phillips and executive producer Scott Reynolds, joined by cast members Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson, and Molly Brown. The panel was moderated by guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar.
The 10-episode prequel set in 1991 follows a young Dexter, transitioning from student to avenging serial killer, narrated by Hall’s inner voice. This early journey takes shape under his father’s guidance as he adopts a code to eliminate those deserving it while avoiding law enforcement’s radar during his internship at Miami Metro Police Department.
Christian Slater plays Dexter’s father Harry Morgan, while Brown stars as his sister Debra. Patrick Dempsey takes on the role of Aaron Spencer, Captain of Miami Metro Homicide. Sarah Michelle Gellar portrays Dexter’s superior at the station. The show also features talents like James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, and Reno Wilson.
Follow Us