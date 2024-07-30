Michael C. Hall Returns to Dexter Franchise with New Sequel Series at Paramount+

Dexter fans got taken by surprise during Comic-Con’s panel for the prequel series Original Sin. Not only will original star Michael C. Hall narrate this prequel, but he’s also set to return on screen in an all-new sequel series, Dexter: Resurrection.
Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO at Paramount Global, expressed his excitement for the new series, stating,
We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most successful series ever. He further noted that while Dexter: Resurrection would cater to longtime fans, Dexter: Original Sin aims to introduce a new generation to the franchise.
The original Dexter series aired on Showtime from 2006 to 2013, followed by Dexter: New Blood, which premiered in 2021 and picked up ten years after the original finale. The upcoming Resurrection series is a sequel to New Blood, set in present day, and is expected to premiere in Summer 2025.
The announcement added fuel to the excitement when Hall appeared alongside showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips and other cast members at the Comic-Con panel. While speaking about his return, Hall mentioned,
I cannot wait to watch this show. To a certain degree, I have a sense of what is coming, reflecting his deep connection with the character of Dexter.
Clyde Phillips, who has been instrumental to the success of the series, shared his thoughts as well, noting that viewers can expect a thrilling and even more intense experience with this new installment.
The TV ratings for Dexter have been notably promising too. The latest Nielsen ratings revealed significant viewership increases for recent episodes. This bodes well for both Dexter: Original Sin and its much-awaited sequel.
The new wave of interest suggests that the Dexter franchise remains incredibly resilient and continues to captivate audiences with its darker themes and complex characters.
