Michael C. Hall Returns as Dexter in New Sequel and Prequel Series

Fans of the Dexter series received thrilling news during Comic-Con. Not only is Michael C. Hall confirmed to return on-screen for the new sequel series Dexter: Resurrection, but he will also lend his voice to the upcoming prequel, Dexter: Original Sin. This marks a significant moment in the evolution of Showtime’s iconic series.
What to Expect from Dexter Resurrection
We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his legendary role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most successful series of all time, said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. Dexter: Resurrection, a sequel to New Blood, is set in present day and will premiere in Summer 2025. This announcement generated substantial excitement among dedicated fans and newcomers alike.
The Promise of Dexter Original Sin
The prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, set for a December 2024 release, looks back at Dexter’s formative years in 1991 Miami. Starring Patrick Gibson as young Dexter, it will explore how he developed his dark urges and adopted the code taught by his father, Harry Morgan, played by Christian Slater.
A Deeper Look into Young Dexter
The narrative will delve into Dexter’s challenging transition from student to avenging serial killer, set against his internship at Miami Metro Police Department’s forensics unit. This period is crucial as it shapes the moral compass taught by his father, guiding him in eliminating those he deems worthy of his own brand of justice.
An Exciting Ensemble Cast
Joining the cast of Original Sin are Molly Brown as Dexter’s sister Debra, and Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer, Captain at Miami Metro Homicide. Notably, Sarah Michelle Gellar will appear as Dexter’s supervisor at the police department.
