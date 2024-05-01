Mia Goth: Exploring the Career Timeline of the MaXXXine Star

Since her screen debut in 2013, Mia Goth’s career has been on the rise, with back-to-back successes. Her versatility has seen her cast in roles in several multi-genre films. The British actress was born Mia Gypsy Mello da Silva Goth in Southwark, London.
Born to a Brazilian mother and a Canadian father, Mia Goth has citizenship in three countries. Although raised by her mother as a single parent, Goth lived a few years of her early life in Brazil and Canada. She and her mother later settled in southeast London when she was 12. Here’s a rundown of Mia Goth’s career timeline.
Mia Goth Began Her Modeling Career at 14
English fashion and portrait photographer Gemma Booth discovered Mia Goth at the London Underage Festival. Impressed with her modeling talents, Booth secured a modeling contract for Goth with Storm Model Management. As a model, Mia Goth has appeared in advertising campaigns for several luxury fashion brands and magazines. She has modeled for Prada, Miu Miu, Glamour, Vogue, Dazed, Love, W, British Vogue, and Vogue Italia.
Her First Film Audition Was at Age 16
Although she had begun a career as a model, Mia Goth has always longed to have a career as an actress. When she saw the first opportunity to audition for a movie role, Goth jumped on it. Her resilience finally paid off after she landed her first film role after completing High School. Mia Goth’s film debut was Lars von Trier’s 2013 erotic art film Nymphomaniac.
Goth was cast as P and appeared in the movie in “The Gun” segment. Although only a minor supporting role, it was enough to give her the exposure her debuting career needed. For a film debut, Goth co-starred with some of Hollywood’s Big names. These include Stellan Skarsgård, Shia LaBeouf, Uma Thurman, Christian Slater, Willem Dafoe, Connie Nielsen, and Stacy Martin.
Mia Goth Starred in Several Horror Movies in the 2010s
Mia Goth has long earned a reputation for starring in the horror genre. She appeared in her first horror in 2015. First, she starred as Milja in Stephen Fingleton’s British post-apocalyptic science fiction thriller The Survivalist. She followed it up with a minor role as Meg Weathers in the biographical survival adventure movie Everest. As the decade ended, Goth also starred in A Cure for Wellness (2017), Marrowbone (2017), Suspiria (2018), and High Life (2018). Mia Goth’s final credit of the 2010s was in Luca Guadagnino’s short film The Staggering Girl.
Mia Goth’s Breakthrough Role Was With X
All of her horror genre works culminated in her international breakthrough role as Maxine & Pearl in X. If ever there was doubt about Mia Goth’s genius and talent as an actress, her performance in X cleared it all. Goth played Maxine and the old woman, Pearl. Even the movie’s director, Ti West, was gobsmacked by how Goth embodied both characters. X was a massive success, grossing $15.1 million on a $1 million budget.
In X, Mia Goth co-starred alongside Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, and Scott Mescudi. With the success of X, Ti West sought to expand the film’s franchise. Unsurprisingly, Mia Goth reprised her role as Pearl Pratt in the X prequel Pearl (2022). It was another Box Office hit, grossing $10.1 million on a similar $1 million production budget. Goth took a break from Ti West’s films to appear in Brandon Cronenberg’s 2023 science fiction horror Infinity Pool. Mia Roth is set to reprise her role as Maxine Minx in the upcoming 2024 sequel MaXXXine. The movie is slated as the third and final installment in the X trilogy.
Mia Roth’s Big Budget Movies of 2025
Arguably the New Queen of horror, Mia Goth is one of Hollywood’s most successful actresses in the horror genre. Looking back to her screen debut, Mia Goth’s career timeline proves her growth as an actor. Mia Goth joins the star-studded cast of Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming science fiction horror film Frankenstein. With the movie still in production, Goth’s character is yet to be disclosed. However, she’ll co-star alongside Oscar Isaac, who play the title character and Jacob Elordi, cast as The Monster.
Frankenstein also stars Christoph Waltz and Game of Thrones actors David Bradley and Charles Dance. In 2025, Mia Goth will join the cast of the long-awaited Marvel Studios’ Phase Six movie Blade. With French filmmaker Yann Demange set to direct, Mia Goth’s role has yet to be announced. If you enjoyed reading about Mia Goth’s career timeline, you can also read Katt Williams’ comedy career timeline from Cincinnati to the Netflix Stage.