MeTV Toons to Launch with Classic Animation this Summer

Launching an All-Year Parade of Animation Classics
MeTV Toons, a wellspring of classic animation, is gearing up for its grand launch on June 25, 2024. The newly formed network by Weigel Broadcasting Co. will be showcasing a vast library of animated series from the golden age of Hollywood and television classics.
Veterans and New Viewers Alike Will Find Something to Love
Weigel, in association with Warner Bros. Discovery, will deliver timeless pieces featuring iconic characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Scooby Doo. Besides these beloved figures, the network will also air animations like Rocky and Bullwinkle and Speed Racer, sourced from various studios.
A Commitment to Time-Honored Animation
A Commitment to Time-Honored Animation
We are thrilled to bring those smiles and memories back to TV with MeTV Toons, aiming to captivate viewers’ hearts across generations.
Pillars of the Network: Experts Bring Classics Back to Life
The channel’s success is also buoyed by icons like historian Jerry Beck and character voice actor Bob Bergen. Beck helps curate rich content drawn from an extensive archive while Bergen lends his voice to many beloved characters, adding authenticity and freshness to the broadcasts.
We are honored to work with the amazing team at Warner Bros. Discovery and others on this network to bring together a truly incredible collection of the world’s best-known and most-loved classic cartoons, Sabin shared in respect to their collaborative process.
The Future Looks Animatedly Bright
Tapping into nostalgia while integrating modern technology, Warner Bros. Discovery believes that having all memorable animated characters under one umbrella presents a remarkable opportunity for both long-standing fans and newcomers to explore classic visuals in new depths.
This new channel promises not only consistent entertainment but also hopes to foster a renewed love for childhood favorites as it reaches homes globally through various distribution platforms.