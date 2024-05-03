MeTV Toons Launches as a New Network for Warner Bros. Classic Cartoons

Introduction to MeTV Toons
Chicago-based family media company Weigel Broadcasting Co. has collaborated with Warner Bros. Discovery to introduce a brand new television network named MeTV Toons. Highlighting some of the most iconic animated characters and series, this network is poised to be the definitive hub for classic cartoons.
Exclusive 24/7 Classic Cartoon Network
Neal Sabin, Vice-Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co., elaborates on the network’s vision,
MeTV Toons will be dedicated 24/7 to showcasing the biggest names and most beloved classic cartoons and animated characters.
The initial lineup will feature cherished animations such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Scooby-Doo among others. MeTV Toons also plans to explore additional entertainment by including newer cartoons alongside tried-and-true classics.
Bridging Generations Through Animation
The strategy not only aims to reignite the love older generations hold for these cartoons but also to introduce these endearing characters to younger audiences. Neal Sabin praised the partnership saying,
We are honored to work with the amazing team at Warner Bros. Discovery and others on this network to bring together a truly incredible collection of the world’s best known and most loved classic cartoons, creating a new destination for everyone to discover or rediscover,
Furthermore, MeTV Toons will be accessible via multiple platforms including traditional broadcast methods and modern streaming services.
Innovative Figures Behind MeTV Toons
Aiding in curating and producing authentic content for MeTV Toons is Jerry Beck, an acclaimed animation historian whose involvement ensures a rich, educative narrative for all programming.
In addition, Bob Bergen brings his voice acting prowess back to the network by reprising his role as Porky Pig, infusing life into new animated shorts as well as legacy content.
Diverse Content Strategy
MeTV Toons is not limited to Warner Bros. animations alone; it also includes popular figures from other studios such as Rocky and Bullwinkle and Casper the Friendly Ghost, enriching its broad appeal as a national nostalgia network.
This strategic assortment of various classic animations from different eras and studios intends to ensure that MeTV Toons caters to every viewer’s nostalgic cravings, possibly making it the favorite channel for classic cartoon lovers nationwide.