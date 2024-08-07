Meshuggah’s Jens Kidman Brings Voice to The Rings of Power Season 2

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to dive into the intricate lore surrounding the nineteen rings. While Tolkien’s writings explore many of these rings, they leave much about the seven dwarven ones shrouded in mystery.
Unanswered Questions About the Dwarven Rings
The series aims to fill that void, with co-showrunner Patrick McKay explaining their exploration into the influence of these rings.
There are tantalizing hints in the source text that the dwarven rings didn’t really control the dwarves the way Sauron might’ve liked, but it did stoke their greed. They lead us down a path of potential madness and villainy for key characters like King Durin III.
A Fresh Take on Rhun
The creators have approached Rhûn as an unexplored ‘blank check’ from Tolkien, adding their artistic inspirations to shape this new landscape. Co-showrunner J.D. Payne mentioned that they’re enormous fans of epic desert films such as Lawrence of Arabia and Mad Max: Fury Road. As a result, Rhûn will offer viewers an exciting and aesthetically captivating environment that’s previously unseen in Middle-earth.
The Role of Damrod and Jens Kidman’s Contribution
Season two also brings fascinating narrative depth through its music. Jens Kidman, lead singer of Meshuggah, lends his voice to ‘The Last Ballad of Damrod’, a performance that promises to be both powerful and evocative. According to Tomas Haake,
They are songs that tell stories, and when you come to the studio or wherever, Jens brings up those issues in his lyrics – issues that are current or somewhat current.
Delving Deep into Character Development
The Last Ballad of Damrod is a unique and powerful tale that captivates readers with its emotional depth and vivid storytelling. The character of Damrod is intricately woven into the narrative, depicting courage, sacrifice, and the enduring spirit of hope in the face of adversity.
Navigating Familiar yet Uncharted Territories
Viewers can look forward to seeing familiar characters like Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) navigating through these unexplored terrains.
An Ever-Evolving Epic
Sauron’s return to Middle-earth brings new challenges for both heroes and antagonists alike. Cast out by Galadriel, Sauron must now rely on his cunning alone to regain power. His journey towards overseeing the creation of more rings will plunge even beloved characters into darker narratives than ever before.
The second season premieres on Prime Video on August 29, 2024 – marking a continuation of journeys within Middle-earth that dive deeper into its unexplored lore.
