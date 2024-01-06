Meryl Streep’s Top Roles, Rated From Good to Great

When we talk about legends of the silver screen, Meryl Streep’s name is bound to come up. With a career spanning over four decades, Streep has become synonymous with versatility and excellence in acting. Winning three Oscars and receiving countless nominations, she has played roles that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide. In this article, we’ll explore a countdown of her most iconic roles, from her solid performances to those that are nothing short of cinematic masterpieces.
10. August Osage County 2013 as Violet Weston
The Weston family saga in August: Osage County is both darkly funny and emotionally potent. Meryl Streep’s portrayal of the matriarch Violet Weston is a testament to her ability to embody complex characters. Her performance here earned her another Oscar nomination, showcasing her prowess in capturing the intricacies of a dysfunctional family dynamic. This role stands out not just for the depth of character but also for the humor and humanity she brings to the screen.
9. A Cry in the Dark 1988 as Lindy Chamberlain
Meryl Streep’s performance in A Cry in the Dark is a riveting portrayal of Lindy Chamberlain, a woman accused of an unthinkable crime. Streep’s impeccable Australian accent and her deep dive into the emotional turmoil experienced by Lindy is nothing short of extraordinary. The film takes viewers on a gripping journey, and Streep’s ability to evoke empathy is a clear indication of her talent for bringing real-life figures to life with sensitivity and nuance.
8. Silkwood 1983 as Karen Silkwood
In Silkwood, Meryl Streep takes on the role of whistleblower Karen Silkwood with an intensity that is palpable. Her portrayal goes beyond acting; it feels like witnessing a real person’s life unfold before our eyes. The film not only highlights Streep’s ability to tackle serious issues but also her chemistry with co-star Cher, proving that complex female protagonists can drive a compelling narrative.
7. Out of Africa 1985 as Karen Blixen
The sweeping landscapes of Out of Africa are matched by Meryl Streep’s sweeping portrayal of Karen Blixen. Her performance is praised for its epic scope and intimate emotional detail. Despite facing hardships including her husband’s infidelities and taking over a coffee plantation, Streep’s Blixen remains a figure of grace and resilience, making this role memorable for its portrayal of strength amid adversity.
6. Adaptation 2002 as Susan Orlean
In Adaptation, Meryl Streep delves into the complex character of Susan Orlean, showcasing her versatility and depth as an actress. Her performance captures Orlean’s passion and philosophy, making it critically acclaimed and proving once again that Streep can masterfully portray layered, real-life characters.
5. Doubt 2008 as Sister Aloysius Beauvier
The stern Sister Aloysius Beauvier in Doubt is brought to life with incredible conviction by Meryl Streep. Her performance is so authentic that it feels like Sister Aloysius could be a person you might meet outside the screen. The film’s intense showdowns between Sister Aloysius and Father Flynn highlight Streep’s ability to hold her own against other acting greats like Philip Seymour Hoffman.
4. The Devil Wears Prada 2006 as Miranda Priestly
The formidable Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada has become one of Meryl Streep’s most iconic roles. It added a new dimension to her career and became a cultural touchstone for its sharp wit and memorable one-liners about fashion and personal style. This role showcased not only her acting range but also her ability to create a character that resonates with audiences long after they leave the theater.
3. Sophie’s Choice 1982 as Sophie Zawistowski
The harrowing role of Sophie Zawistowski in Sophie’s Choice is often cited as one of the greatest acting performances ever captured on film. Meryl Streep embodies Sophie with such profound humanity that it’s no surprise she earned an Oscar for Best Actress for this role. It stands out not only for its emotional depth but also for its historical importance, leaving an indelible mark on cinema history.
2. Kramer vs Kramer 1979 as Joanna Kramer
Meryl Streep’s first Academy Award came from her role as Joanna Kramer in Kramer vs. Kramer. Her portrayal goes beyond acting; it captures the essence of a woman struggling with identity within marriage and motherhood. The courtroom scene remains one of cinema’s most powerful moments, etching Joanna Kramer into our collective memory.
1. The Iron Lady 2011 as Margaret Thatcher
Topping our list is Meryl Streep’s transformative portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady. This role earned her a third Oscar and showcased not just an impressive physical transformation but also an embodiment of Thatcher’s formidable spirit and determination. From simple moments like asking about milk prices to powerful political speeches, Streep captures the essence of the Iron Lady herself.
To conclude, Meryl Streep has proven time and again that she can take any character – from fictional fashion editors to real-life prime ministers – and turn them into unforgettable icons. Her top roles are more than just performances; they are masterclasses in acting that continue to inspire actors and audiences alike.
