Melissa Gorga Stays Optimistic Amid RHONJ Cast Shakeup and Future Uncertainty

As fans and cast members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey await possible changes to the Bravo reality show, longtime star Melissa Gorga doesn’t sound worried about her future. In fact, she says she just feel[s] really good about it all.
With major rifts in the cast — including one between Gorga and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice — producers split the Jersey housewives into two groups for Season 14 and called off the usual post-finale reunion. Andy Cohen discussed these reactions during a RHONJ reunion, where he admitted,
There was a moment where I turned to Teresa – I apologized to her later – I didn’t yell at her – but I think I lost my s–t with her in a way that I haven’t maybe ever.
The end of familiar traditions
The RHONJ Season 14 cast also didn’t take a group trip, as Real Housewives stars typically do at least once per season in the Bravo franchise. Despite significant disruptions in Season 14, including a notable rift with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice and the absence of a traditional group trip, Gorga remains positive. She shared,
I do think that Season 14 was crazy different [from] the rest, obviously, with not having a cast trip, with having a cast so divided.
Potential changes ahead
Now RHONJ is facing changes for Season 15, with Andy Cohen saying on his SiriusXM show recently that he and the show’s other producers are gonna figure something out, per Deadline. That said, Cohen dismissed rumors of a RHONJ reboot during a Tribeca Festival panel in June.
I think we’re in the middle of a big evolution on Real Housewives of New Jersey.
The evolving dynamic of the show
According to sources, both women have been extended offers to return to the show, along with the rest of the Season 13 cast, which includes Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Rachel Fuda, and Margaret Josephs. Jennifer Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider have been asked back as “friends,” per The Daily Mail. However, the offers at this time are verbal, though contracts have reportedly not yet been received.
As she looks forward and focuses on her podcast On Display, Gorga is at peace with whatever fate has in store for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She summed it up succinctly: I just feel really good about it all.
I feel relieved that that season is going to be in the past, and it’s time to move on. And it’s time to see what Bravo decides, you know, see which direction they’re gonna go. And the truth is, no one knows. And we are all just waiting patiently, and we’ll see what’s next.
Follow Us