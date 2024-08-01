Melissa Gorga Finds Peace Amid RHONJ Season 14 Turmoil

As the cast and fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey await potential changes and directions for the Bravo series, long-time star Melissa Gorga expresses a sense of peace and relief from the uncertainty surrounding the show.
The division among the cast, notably between Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, significantly shaped Season 14. The
situation had gotten so bad that even after watching this show that you would have never expected this level of discontent among the women. The producers’ decision to split the housewives into two groups and cancel the usual post-finale reunion was telling. Dolores Catania reflected,
It’s definitely closure for people, and you can’t come back from the stuff that you’re going to see at the finale. No coming back.
Andy Cohen, addressing rumors and future prospects on his SiriusXM show, mentioned four possible paths for RHONJ. He emphasized that
some things take time, and we want to take a minute to figure things out.
Throughout all these uncertainties, Gorga remains positive about whatever lies ahead. She shared in an interview,
I just feel really good about it all. I feel relieved that that season is going to be in the past, and it’s time to move on…it’s time to see what Bravo decides, you know, see which direction they’re gonna go.
The internal clash saw the cast move through Season 14 without their typical group trip, underscoring how divided they had become. Melissa reflected on this noting,
I do think that Season 14 was crazy different [from] the rest, obviously, with not having a cast trip, with having a cast so divided.
