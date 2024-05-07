Melissa Gorga Discusses Strategy Meetings Before RHONJ Reunion

Unravelling the Dynamics Behind Pre-Reunion Meetups
Reports swirl regarding the dynamics within The Real Housewives of New Jersey before their contentious reunions. Allegations have surfaced suggesting some members, including Melissa Gorga, purportedly meet to strategize ahead of these highly charged events, raising questions about the authenticity of their confrontations.
I don’t want to pat everyone on the back about it… since you went and tried to screw Teresa over, she’s not happy with us anymore, Melissa Gorga candidly shared, highlighting the strained relationships and tactical gatherings that might influence the reunion proceedings.
Dolores Catania’s Stance on Rehearsal and Allegations
Dolores Catania, another central figure in the series, has openly rejected the idea of rehearsing for these reunions.
I don’t rehearse the reunion [like] Andy [Cohen]‘s going to come out and he’s going to say this and I’m going to say this, Dolores stated, underscoring her preference for spontaneity over prepared remarks, fearing it might impede her ability to respond authentically.
The Alleged Plot Against Teresa Giudice
The season 13 reunion brought to light several significant accusations, including an alleged coordinated effort against Teresa Giudice. This notion was further fueled by insights from various cast members about pre-reunion gatherings aimed at discussing strategies.
In response to these contentious issues, Melissa remarked on the perceived collusion:
These fans claim Andy was essentially taking the side of Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and Joe Gorga – who were questioned less about their own actions throughout the season.
About The Real Housewives of New Jersey
