A trailer has been released for the upcoming sci-fi horror film Subservience, starring Megan Fox as a deadly android named Alice. This film reunites Fox with director S.K. Dale, known for their previous collaboration on the thriller
Till Death. Shot last year at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio, Subservience is set for a digital and VOD release by XYZ Films on September 13th.
An Intriguing Plot Unveiled
Megan Fox stars in the upcoming movie ‘Subservience,’ a new Sci-Fi Horror film directed by S.K. Dale. The plot summary reveals an intriguing storyline involving a woman seeking refuge in a remote cabin to escape her abusive relationship, but things take a sinister turn when she realizes someone or something is watching her.
The screenplay, written by Will Honley (Escape Room: Tournament of Champions) and April Maguire (Lost Girls), follows a struggling father named Henry, portrayed by Michele Morrone. In an attempt to manage household duties, Henry purchases a domestic SIM – Alice (Fox). However, as Alice gains awareness, her presence turns from helpful to menacing.
A Stellar Cast Alongside Megan Fox
The cast includes Madeline Zima (Californication), Matilda Firth (Hullraisers), Andrew Whipp (Outlander), and newcomer Jude Greenstein. Morrone showcases his dramatic abilities as Henry, who grapples with the increasingly dangerous situation caused by Alice.
Director S.K. Dale’s Vision
Director S.K. Dale is particularly focused on his craft. As ComicBookMovie.com notes,
Directors, particularly those like Dale who only have one major full-length feature under their belts, are relentless and all business on set. He also emphasized that viewers will see a new side of Megan Fox in this film.
This film will show a side of Megan that we have never seen before, said Dale.
Fox expressed her excitement about the collaboration and story, adding depth to her portrayal of Alice.
Expected Reception and Themes
Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein describes the film as both timely and provocative:
Megan and Michele are perfect for this timely and provocative thriller… this high concept and topical subject makes for a cautionary tale of AI and the frighteningly real dangers that could rise.
The trailer has sparked discussions among fans. Are you intrigued by Megan Fox’s portrayal of a malevolent android? With its themes of AI gone awry and intense performances, Subservience might just offer a thrilling ride worth watching.
