Meg Bennett, Star and Writer of Young and the Restless and General Hospital, Dies at 75

Meg Bennett, a renowned figure in the soap opera world both as an actress and writer, has passed away at the age of 75. Her family confirmed that her death on April 11th was due to cancer, as stated in an obituary posted online.
Early Career and Role on The Young and the Restless
Born in Pasadena in 1948, Bennett commenced her acting journey with a stint on ‘Search For Tomorrow’ in 1975, where she played Liza Walton. A pivotal chapter in her career was her portrayal of Julia Martin on The Young and the Restless. This role she would occasionally reprise over four decades, further deepening her connection with fans.
Transition from Acting to Writing
Bennett’s creative influence extended beyond acting. Bill Bell, impressed by her script doctoring skills on The Young and The Restless, brought her into the series’ writing team. Reflecting on her dual roles, Meg revealed how well she knew the characters from her considerable time as an actress.
‘I’d been acting on the show for almost two years when this happened, so I knew the characters,’ she recounted in an interview with Daily TV in 1985.
In addition to her work on The Young and The Restless, Bennett had prolific stints as a writer on other popular soaps including General Hospital and NBC’s Santa Barbara.
A Legacy of Creative Contribution
Bennett’s remarkable career garnered her critical acclaim. She was part of the General Hospital writing team that won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1995. Her character, insights, and contributions have left an indelible mark on countless fans and colleagues.
Meg Bennett wrote important scripts during her tenure at General Hospital, contributing significantly to the show’s success, one colleague noted. Eric Braeden, who portrayed Victor Newman alongside Bennett’s Julia, expressed his sentiments saying,
A bright and gentle lady! Who taught me a lot about the soap opera industry. She was a pleasure to be around and have conversations with; always very informed! I remember her infectious smile and gentleness! She was a beautiful woman! May you rest in peace, dear MEG!
In addition to Meg’s accomplishment in major soaps, her broader impact included roles on Broadway and advises up-and-coming actors within the industry.
