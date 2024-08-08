Meet the Cast of NBC’s New Hospital Comedy St. Denis Medical

You might not want the staff of St. Denis Medical to be your personal health care team, but they sure seem fun to watch on TV.
NBC on Wednesday unveiled a full trailer for its forthcoming, Abbott Elementary-esque comedy series, which is set at an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital known as St. Denis Regional Medical Center. According to the official logline,
The dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. But judging by the preview above, those doctors and nurses might need an occasional brush-up on their med school knowledge, too.
The Goldbergs vet Wendi McLendon-Covey stars as St. Denis’ executive director Joyce. McLendon-Covey is no stranger to comedy, having received her big break at 42 in the hit comedy film Bridesmaids.
There are lots more roles for women over 40, so much so we need to stop saying there are no roles, McLendon-Covey tells HELLO!
I know a lot of people in that age bracket working, and working more than they ever had.
David Alan Grier Shines
David Alan Grier, known for his role in The Carmichael Show, plays emergency doctor Ron. Grier is a three-time Tony nominee and Grammy nominee whose credits span both large and small screens. He has previously starred in In Living Color and A Soldier’s Story, where he played opposite Denzel Washington.
The actor is also included in Comedy Central’s list of the “100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time.” His extensive resume promises to bring depth and hilarity to his character.
Allison Tolman’s Acclaim
Fargo star Allison Tolman, who will be playing supervising nurse Alex, brings significant talent to the cast. Tolman earned critical acclaim for her performance in Fargo, leading to a Primetime Emmy Award nomination and winning a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie/Miniseries.
Tolman’s role as Deputy Molly Solverson remains one of her most celebrated performances.
A Promising Mix of Talent
Joining McLendon-Covey and Grier are ensemble cast members including Josh Lawson (House of Lies), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty), and Kaliko Kauahi (Superstore). Kauahi’s character Sandra from Superstore moved from recurring to a series regular after an impressive stay with the show’s first season.
Justin Spitzer Narrows In
The man behind this talented ensemble is Justin Spitzer, co-creator and executive producer of St. Denis Medical. Spitzer has been a creative force within some of this century’s best workplace comedies like The Office and Superstore.
A Delayed But Highly Anticipated Premiere
St. Denis Medical first scored a series order in June 2023, but was delayed due to Hollywood’s dual strikes. The show will now premiere Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 8/7c with back-to-back episodes. NBC even ordered five more episodes of St. Denis’s freshman run in June, bringing the Season 1 episode count to 18.
