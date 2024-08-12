Meet Miss Glo The New Dance Moms Coach Shaping a Fresh Era

Introduction to the New Coach
The reboot of the ever-popular Dance Moms series is gracing Hulu with a fresh face at the helm. Gloria “Glo” Hampton, known for her career achievements, takes on the pivotal role of dance coach in this renewed show. It’s not her first rodeo though—she previously appeared on seasons three and four of the original series alongside her daughter Kaeli Ware.
Past Experiences Shaping the New Era
Despite being new in the coaching spotlight of reality TV, Miss Glo has a rich history in the dance industry.
I have a different teaching style. I’ve been doing this for nearly 40 years … I like to think I have a very good reputation in the dance industry. So hopefully they will see that difference, she reflects.
Relationship with Abby Lee Miller
One cannot discuss Glo Hampton’s tenure without mentioning her interactions with former coach Abby Lee Miller. Despite their starkly different approaches, Glo recalls, “I did reach out to her at some point during filming to come join the team and visit us.” Abby even congratulated Glo for securing her role on Dance Moms: A New Era.
You might be inclined to draw parallels between them, but Coach Glo insists, “The kids speak their minds. I have a different teaching style.” The core essence remains challenging young dancers while maintaining a nurturing environment.
New Rules In Dance Moms
The 10-episode season promises a stringent but fair approach from the new coach at Studio Bleu, nationally competing weekly. In a preview featuring seven young dancers, Glo sets her expectations clear by stating,
I can replace anyone at any time. This direct statement underscores her no-nonsense attitude in guiding these young talents towards excellence.
Navigating Reality TV Challenges
Even before dealing with other challenges like interacting with moms of participants, Miss Glo demonstrates resilience and adaptability. Reflecting on how unpredictable reality TV can be, she mentions there is no script for Dance Moms: A New Era, indicating that new elements or rules might be spontaneous and unscripted.
A Fresh Start for Dance Moms
While comparisons between Gloria “Glo” Hampton and Abby Lee Miller are inevitable, it’s clear that each brought something unique to the table. As Glo ushers in this new era, one can only watch with anticipation how her seasoned skills and innovative spirit will shape these young dancers’ futures.
