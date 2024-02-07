Australian actor Russell Crowe will play the co-lead on director William Eubank’s action thriller Land of Bad. The movie is scheduled for release in theaters on February 16, 2024. The last time film audiences and fans watched Crowe in an action film was in the 2020 action thriller Unhinged.
William Eubank’s Land of Bad is a military action film that centers on a veteran USAF drone pilot, Reaper, and his rookie partner, providing support for a US Army Delta Force team. When the Delta Force mission is intercepted within enemy lines, the lives of surviving team members rest on the shoulders of Reaper and his drone tactical assault. Land of Bad features three top Aussie actors and an amazing supporting cast. These are the top cast members of William Eubank’s Land of Bad (2024).
Russell Crowe As Reaper
While a growing number of film audiences and fans long to see Russell Crowe shed some weight and return to action, Land of Bad (2024) definitely isn’t the film. Although he leads the cast, Crowe, who plays Reaper, sits behind a screen as a drone pilot. As a veteran USAF drone pilot, Crowe’s character is called upon to give air support to a Delta Force team trapped behind enemy lines in the Philippines. Although he doesn’t get involved in much of the action, his voice is heard for most of Land of Bad’s runtime. Although Russell Crowe takes on less active roles today, he is regarded as one of the greatest actors of the 21st century.
Russell Crowe’s last role on the big screen saw him portray Rome’s exorcist, Father Gabriele Amorth, in The Pope’s Exorcist (2023). Crowe is more popularly known for his roles in L.A. Confidential (1997), The Insider (1999), Gladiator (2000), A Beautiful Mind (2001), and Cinderella Man (2005). The Australian actor has starred in several big-budget films in every decade. He has also portrayed superhero characters in DCEU and the MCU, where he played Jor-El (Man of Steel) and Zeus (Thor: Love and Thunder).
Liam Hemsworth As Kinney
Australian actor Liam Hemsworth was cast opposite Russell Crowe as co-lead in Land of Bad (2024). Hemsworth plays Kinney, a less experienced JTAC officer who’s part of the extraction team in the Philippines. Kinney relies on Reaper’s drone air support and expertise in accomplishing the extraction mission. Although his career began in Australian television, Liam Hemsworth has starred in several big-budget Hollywood movies. With a rising acting profile, the talented actor has starred in more prominent roles in recent years. Hemsworth is known for his roles in The Hunger Games film series, The Expendables 2 (2012), Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), and Poker Face (2022).
Milo Ventimiglia As Captain Sugar
Milo Ventimiglia returns to the big screen with William Eubank’s Land of Bad. Ventimiglia’s last film appearance was in 2019, where he played Denny Swift in The Art of Racing in the Rain. In Land of Bad, Milo Ventimiglia plays Sugar, the captain of the extraction team. He leads Liam Hemsworth’s character and others to rescue surviving and stranded US Army soldiers. Milo Ventimiglia is known for his starring roles in Gilmore Girls (2001–2006), Heroes (2006–2010), and This Is Us (2016–2022). In movies, Ventimiglia had roles in Rocky Balboa (2006) and Creed II (2018), where he played the same character as Rocky Balboa Jr.
Luke Hemsworth As Sergeant Abel
Two of the three Hemsworth brothers star in Land of Bad (2024). Luke Hemsworth’s character, Abel, is also part of the extraction team. The brothers share the screen as they charge into battle, with air support from fellow Australian actor’s character, Reaper. Although he has fewer acting credits than his younger brothers, Luke Hemsworth has also starred in notable productions. Besides also debuting with the Australian soap opera Neighbours, Luke Hemsworth starred in The Reckoning (2014), Death of Me (2020), Westworld (2016–2023), and Next Goal Wins (2023).
Robert Rabiah As Saeed Hashimi
Robert Rabiah may not be popular in Hollywood, but the Australian actor was cast the villain in Land of Bad. Rabiah plays Saeed Hashimi, the leader of the Abu Sayyaf rebels. Like many Australian actors, Robert Rabiah also began his acting career in the soap opera Neighbours. He’s known for his Australian film and television roles, including Face to Face (2011) and Irreverent (2022). Land of Bad is Robert Rabiah’s Hollywood debut. Although Russell Crowe doesn’t get much action in Land of Bad (2024), here are 5 must-see Russell Crowe movies.
