‘Mean Girls’ 20 Years Later: Where Are the Cast Now?

The 2004 movie Mean Girls has become a cult classic over the past two decades, thanks to its hilarious yet compelling plot and relevant themes that continue to resonate with audiences. The film follows Cady Heron as she navigates the treacherous social hierarchy of high school after being taken under the wing of the popular “Plastics” clique. Through its sharp wit and satirical take on teenage politics, Mean Girls explores themes of friendship, betrayal, and the pressures of fitting in.
Even after twenty years, the movie’s popularity shows no sign of waning, with new generations of viewers still connecting with its timeless message. The film’s enduring legacy has even led to the creation of a revamped musical sequel bearing the same name, with original cast members returning to reprise their iconic roles. This 2024 revamp further congeals Mean Girls as a cultural phenomenon that continues to captivate audiences of all ages. With that said, let’s catch up with the stars from the original movie and see where they are today.
Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron
Child actors in Hollywood often face immense pressure and scrutiny as they transition into adulthood, leading to tumultuous and sometimes troubled lives. The story of Lindsay Lohan serves as a prime example of this phenomenon. Rising to fame as one of the biggest child stars of the 90s with roles in films like The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday, Lohan’s career reached new heights with her iconic role in Mean Girls. As Cady, Lohan effortlessly captured the character’s transformation from a naïve and innocent newcomer to a savvy and confident high school student navigating the treacherous world of cliques and social dynamics.
As she entered her adult years, Lohan faced a series of controversies and personal struggles that took a toll on her career. This was exemplified by her casting in Paul Schrader‘s The Canyons, where Lohan reportedly received a meager daily rate of just $100, reflecting the challenges she faced in the industry. However, with her casting in the new Mean Girls movie, it’s looking promising that she could be about to embark upon a resurgence. What’s more, her recent deal with Netflix indicates that she is back in the minds of studio execs in Hollywood. Her romantic comedy Irish Wish is currently available to stream on Netflix, and her next movie Our Little Secret is expected to land before Christmas 2024.
Rachel McAdams as Regina George
Out of the young stars of Mean Girls, Rachel McAdams is perhaps the one who has gone on to achieve the most acclaim and recognition. In fact, 2004 served as a huge year for the actress, as she not only starred in Mean Girls but also captured the hearts of moviegoers with her timeless rendition in The Notebook. These two roles were a stark contrast for McAdams, therefore allowing her to showcase her intense versatility. In The Notebook, she plays a soft-spoken and timid young woman, whereas in Mean Girls, her role as Regina George was loud, cocky, and at times brutal. Regina is known for her manipulative and calculating nature, using her popularity and beauty to control those around her. With her sharp tongue and fierce attitude, Regina embodies the stereotypical mean girl persona, creating conflict and drama throughout the film.
Since these movies, McAdams has starred in acclaimed movies like Wedding Crashers, About Time, and Midnight in Paris. In 2016, she was nominated for an Oscar for her dramatic turn in the haunting yet powerful drama, Spotlight. In 2023, she wowed critics once again with her role in the coming of age drama, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Tina Fey as Ms. Norbury
Many people may not realize that the famed comedian and actress Tina Fey not only starred in Mean Girls but also wrote the movie. In the film, Fey plays the character of Ms. Norbury, a supportive and insightful math teacher who becomes an ally to Cady Heron and other students at North Shore High. Fey’s performance as Ms. Norbury showcases her comedic talents and sharp wit, providing a grounding and relatable presence amidst the chaos of high school drama. Fey reprised her role as Ms. Norbury in the 2024 musical revamp of the film, once again bringing her character to life on-screen and demonstrating her continued involvement in the iconic teen comedy world.
Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith
Amanda Seyfried is another prime example of a Mean Girls cast member who successfully transitioned from teen comedy to receiving critical acclaim for her dramatic performances. After her breakout role as Karen Smith, a member of the popular “Plastics” clique known for her lovable yet dim-witted nature, Seyfried has gone on to showcase her versatility as an actress in a variety of film genres. In 2021, she earned an Oscar nomination for her role in the biopic Mank, where she portrayed Marion Davies, the mistress of media mogul William Randolph Hearst. In 2023, she received heaps of praise for yet another dramatic turn in the TV series, The Crowded Room.
Lizzy Caplan as Janis Ian
Lizzy Caplan plays the character of Janis Ian in the 2004 film Mean Girls. Janis is portrayed as a feisty and independent young girl who serves as an opposition to the “cool kids” at North Shore High. With her bold personality and gothic style, Janis stands out as a non-conformist who refuses to adhere to the social norms of high school cliques. Since this role, Caplan has displayed her nuanced adapability across TV and film. However, she does have a penchant for darker roles, as evident in films like Cloverfield, Cobweb, and the TV series revamp of Fatal Attraction. Her next role will see her share the screen with Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons in the thriller series, Zero Day.
Tim Meadows as Mr. Duvall
Tim Meadows is a famed comedian and actor known for his versatile and often eccentric performances in film and television. In the 2004 film Mean Girls, Meadows portrays the character of Mr. Duvall, the laid-back high school principal of North Shore High. Meadows brings a mix of humour and warmth to the role, providing comic relief and guidance to the students of the school. What makes Meadows’ performance as Mr. Duvall so memorable is his unique deadpan delivery and flawless comedic timing. In 2024, he reprised his role as Mr. Duvall in the musical iteration of Mean Girls.
Amy Poehler as Mrs. George
Amy Poehler is a talented actress and sharp-witted comedian who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Her role as Mrs. George Mean Girls is still celebrated as one of her most iconic performances. As the overly eager and hilarious mother of Regina George, Poehler brings her signature wit and comedic timing to the role, stealing scenes with her over-the-top enthusiasm and outrageous behaviour. Outside of Mean Girls, Poehler is widely known for her role as Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation. More recently, she has created her own podcast skit, Say More with Dr? Sheila. Want to read more about the cast of Mean Girls? Here’s how Lindsay Lohan’s career could benefit from a genre change.