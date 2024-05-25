The highly anticipated Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2024. The Paramount+ crime thriller series has had growing audiences since its first season. Judging by where the show left off in season 2, season 3 promises to attract many more viewers.
With Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan as one of the show’s co-creators (alongside Hugh Dillon), the Mayor of Kingstown has its fair share of guns and violence. Like Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown has been one of Paramount+’s hit shows. With season 2’s finale setting the stage for an all-out war, here’s everything to know about the upcoming Mayor of Kingstown season 3.
Recap of the Previous Mayor of Kingstown Seasons
Mayor of Kingstown is set in the fictional Kingstown in Michigan, where its most thriving business is incarceration. At the center of this business is the McLusky family, now headed by Mike McLusky, who acts as mediators between prisoners, rival street gangs, and law enforcement. The highlight of season 1 was the prison riot that ultimately led to the deaths of several prisoners and law enforcement officers. This created a rift that echoed throughout season 2. It also saw the escape of Russian mobster Milo Sunter from prison.
In season 2, audiences watched further as the escalating war led to distrust between prisoners, gang leaders, and officers. Stepping in to alleviate the situation, Mike McLusky arranged for gang leaders on the outside to be brought into prison to choose new leaders in prison. This did not end as the DA office tried to stall their release, jeopardizing Mike’s job as a mediator. Then, there’s Iris, a smooth-talking escort who works for the Russian mob and Milo, in particular. As much as Mike tries to free her from Milo, she returns to work for him.
In the Mayor of Kingstown season 2 finale, when Mike fails to meet Milo at the drop point for Milo’s bonds, Milo goes to hold Mike’s mother hostage. After a shootout in the house, Kyle accidentally shoots his mother. Mike leaves Kyle at the hospital to watch his mother and meets Milo at the dock to give him his bonds. As Milo rides away, the boat explodes. Although Mike and Iris sit to watch it go down in flames, it is revealed that Milo survived and anticipated being double-crossed. This makes Mayor of Kingstown season 3 one of the deadliest seasons of the show.
What Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Could Be About
Milo’s survival in the season 2 finale will no doubt be revisited in Mayor of Kingstown season 3. Although Mike still has Milo’s bonds, Milo knows he needs to stay dead for a while. However, audiences can expect Milo to torment Mike from “the grave.” Also, from the release trailer, a full-blown war has erupted in Kingstown. Unsurprisingly, older and new characters are introduced as part of the ensuing chaos.
However, Mike McLusky would do anything it takes to maintain peace in his town. Although his character was introduced as a play-by-the-book mediator, his experiences in the last season have toughened him. In the trailer, Mike McLusky is seen throwing someone off a rooftop. While not much has been revealed about the upcoming season, it promises to be the biggest gun-blazing season ever.
The Cast of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3
Jeremy Renner will return as Mike McLusky, the Mayor of Kingstown. This is great news to audiences and fans following his snowplow accident at the start of 2023. Tobi Bamtefa will return as Deverin “Bunny” Washington, Mike’s unconventional best friend and leader of the Crips gang. In the season 2 finale, audiences watched Bunny rob a gun shop, stocking ammunition for an impending war. Emma Laird will also return as Iris, hopefully, a trusted ally of Mike McLusky.
Taylor Handley will also return as Mike’s younger brother, Kyle McLusky, and Aidan Gillen will return as a ghost from Mike’s immediate past, Milo. Season 3 will also have new cast additions, including Richard Brake, who plays imprisoned Aryan gang member Merle Callahan, Denny Love as Kevin Jackson, a young prison guard, and Paula Malcomson as Anna Fletcher. Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Dianne Wiest is one confirmed cast member who will not return for season 3.
Mayor of Kingstown’s Release Date
Mayor of Kingstown is scheduled for release on June 2nd, 2024. Like its previous 2 seasons, season 3 will originally air exclusively on Paramount+ and be available only to viewers with an active subscription. Although no initial premiere date was announced, Mayor of Kingstown season 3 was delayed by the strike and Jeremy Renner’s accident. Renner remained appreciative of the show’s producers and co-stars who supported him during the filming of season 3. He admitted there were times he fell asleep during filming, with the cast and crew remaining supportive throughout his recovery. If you would be watching Mayor of Kingstown season 3, also check out All the Best TV Shows to Watch in June 2024.