Maya Rudolph Celebrates Mother’s Day on SNL with a Rap and a New Beyoncé Hot Ones Sketch

Maya Rudolph Returns with a Musical Tribute to Motherhood on SNL
With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Maya Rudolph graced the stage of Saturday Night Live, bringing her unique blend of humor and warmth to this special episode. The night was marked by a series of sketches tailoring to the theme of motherhood, celebrated not only through humor but with an endearing musical number.
A Fresh Take on Beyoncé with ‘Hot Ones’
Last seen on SNL in 2021, Maya Rudolph’s revival of her impersonation of Beyoncé for the ‘Hot Ones’ sketch drew ample laughter. Donning her “Cowboy Carter” persona, she braved the spicy challenge of chicken wings while handling quirky interview questions.
I just thought who gets to define country music, why not me? commented Rudolph as Beyoncé, initiating the sketch with a mild wing that soon escalated into comedic turmoil.
The soupçon of sauces like “Satan’s Taint Charred Chili” took Maya’s Beyoncé from confident to comically overwhelmed, delivering lines that left the audience in stitches.
This wing is stomping my ass. Damn, my bones are hot, she exclaimed, depicting the mounting challenge each wing presented.
Rapping Up With A Mother’s Day Special
The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly Maya Rudolph’s rap tribute to mothers. Diving into verses about mundane yet hilarious aspects of motherhood, she delivered lines like
I know when I lock that bathroom door you can’t stand it, encapsulating the everyday struggles and joys.
Rudolph’s performance celebrated not just motherhood but also showcased her expansive talent, which has been a hallmark of her time at SNL. From portraying characters like Oprah to pop icons like Beyoncé, Rudolph’s versatility was on full display throughout the night.