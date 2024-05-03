Maya Hawke’s Top 8 Movie & TV Show Roles

With a less-than-decade career, Maya Hawke has earned amazing credits in movies and TV shows. The super-talented actress is also a singer-songwriter and a model. With an uncanny resemblance to her mother, Maya Hawke is the daughter of Academy Award-nominated actress Uma Thurman and four-time Academy Award-nominated actor Ethan Hawke.
While arguably a Nepo baby, Maya Hawke has done exceptionally well for herself and her career. Hawke has landed a few lead roles in movies and TV shows in recent years, which is also a testament to her immense talent as an actor. With a lineup of upcoming movies to her credit, here are Kaya Hawke’s top 8 movies and TV shows.
8. Mainstream
Maya Hawke played the female lead in Gia Coppola’s sophomore movie Mainstream. Cast as Frankie Cabot, Hawke played a young filmmaker who walks around the city making videos for her struggle YouTube channel. By chance, she meets Link (Andrew Garfield), who is working as a costumed mascot in a mall. After making a video of his performance and uploading it to her YouTube channel, the video goes viral. When she meets Link again, she convinces him to embrace the influencer lifestyle while encouraging her friend and bartending co-worker, Jake (Nat Wolff), to work with them as a writer. Although Mainstream was a critical and commercial failure, as the female lead, it showcased Maya Hawke’s talents as an actress.
7. Maestro
In the Bradley Cooper-directed biographical romantic comedy Maestro, Maya Hawke played a supporting role as Jamie Bernstein. The film revolved around the life of American composer Leonard Bernstein, including his relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan), career, and extramarital affairs, as well as his struggles with his sexual orientation.
Hawke’s character is the oldest child of Leonard Bernstein. Hawke’s highlight in Maestro was confronting Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein after she heard rumors about his infidelity and homosexuality. Maestro generally received positive reviews, and although Maya Hawke’s performance wasn’t singled out for praise, it is still one of the best movies roles of her career.
6. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The 2019 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was Maya Hawke’s second feature film. Although the movie was directed by Quentin Tarantino, Hawke’s mother’s frequent collaborator, her father helped her land a part in the role. After getting pointers from her father, she sent her audition tape to Tarantino, who called back the same day. Maya Hawke portrayed Flowerchild, a member of the Charles Manson-led cult, the Manson Family. Although Hawke’s role was minor, considering the movie’s star-studded ensemble cast, she still shined through her few scenes. At $377.6 million in Box Office earnings, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Maya Hawke’s highest-grossing Box Office film.
5. Asteroid City
With an uncanny resemblance to her mother, Maya Hawke stood out in Wes Anderson’s 2023 comedy-drama Asteroid City as June Douglas. Hawke’s character is introduced as a young schoolteacher committed to teaching her class despite the town being under military quarantine. June Douglas soon becomes the love interest of a cowboy band lead singer, Montana (Rupert Friend). Asteroid City was one of 2023 critically successful films, with Maya Hawke delivering an exceptional performance.
4. Little Women
Most television and movie audiences may not have seen Maya Hawke in the 2017 BBC historical drama series Little Women. The 2017 production was the fourth BBC-produced serial adapted from Louisa May Alcott’s novel. Although it pales in comparison in terms of popularity, with Greta Gerwig’s movie adaptation of the same name two years later in 2019, it was Maya Hawke’s screen debut. Hawke portrayed Jo March, one of Murmee March’s (Emily Watson) four daughters. Hawke’s character was the writer, a character similarly portrayed by actress Saoirse Ronan in Gerwig’s movie. As one of the central characters in the story, Maya Hawke is brilliant in this role.
3. Wildcat
Maya Hawke led the cast of her father’s biographical drama Wildcat. In the movie, Hawke portrayed American novelist and essayist Flannery O’Connor. Hawke breathes life into the movie’s protagonist, whose screenplay was co-written by her father, Ethan Hawke, and Shelby Gaines. Although critical reviews for Wildcat were mixed to average, Maya Hawke’s performance and commanding screen presence were singled out for praise.
2. Do Revenge
The Netflix 2022 teen black comedy Do Revenge is Maya Hawke’s most popular role of the early 2020s. Cast as Eleanor Levetan, Hawke played the villain as a vengeful High School student. Leading the cast alongside Camila Mendes, Do Revenge received high reviews from critics and audiences. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson directed the movie, which was largely successful in paying homage to several teen classics like the 1989 Heathers and 2004 Mean Girls.
1. Stranger Things
The first time most audiences watched Maya Hawke on the screen was on Netflix's Stranger Things. Although she joined the cast in season 3 as Robin Buckley, the character has become Maya Hawke's most acclaimed and recognizable role. Hawke's character was introduced as Steve Harrington's (Joe Keery) co-worker at Scoops Ahoy! Although first admitting to having a crush on Steve, it is revealed she's a lesbian. In season 4, Robin Buckley has a crush on her classmate Vickie (Amybeth McNulty), and the season ends with a possible romance between them in the upcoming season 5.