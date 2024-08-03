MaXXXine is Now Streaming with Gripping Continuation of the X Trilogy

Mia Goth and Ti West are back with their highly anticipated third film in the X trilogy, MaXXXine. This gripping continuation is now new on digital streaming.
The Harrowing Story Continues
Released in theaters on July 5, MaXXXine continues to follow the tumultuous journey of Maxine Minx (Goth). Set in 1985, Maxine moves from being a porn star to securing a role in a mainstream slasher movie, Puritan II. This backdrop unfolds amid the real-life terror caused by the Night Stalker, a serial killer who haunted Los Angeles in the mid-1980s.
A New Twist with Familiar Faces
Adding to the suspense, maxine comes under scrutiny as recent murder victims have ties to her. Two LA detectives (Bobby Cannavale and Michelle Monaghan) begin keeping a close watch, but things take an even darker turn when a private detective (Kevin Bacon) starts following Maxine, revealing his knowledge of her sinister past.
Early Reception and Critical Response
MaXXXine follows the success of West and Goth’s previous indie horror films X and Pearl. The film is available starting today at midnight on various digital platforms, including Prime Video, AppleTV+, and VUDU.
The rental for this thriller can be purchased on PVOD for $24.99 or rented for 48 hours at $19.99, with the viewing period commencing upon starting the movie.
Warm Reception Among Critics and Viewers
The film has received positive feedback from critics, earning a 72% “fresh” rating based on 257 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences also showed their appreciation with a 78% “fresh” Audience Score from over 500 verified user ratings.
At the box office, MaXXXine generated $14.6 million domestically and $4.3 million internationally, summing up to $18.9 million worldwide despite lacking detailed production data.
Meet the Cast
This latest chapter boasts an impressive cast featuring Giancarlo Esposito, Moses Sumney, Lily Collins, Halsey, and Elizabeth Debicki.
Moses Sumney’s Multifaceted Talents
Moses Sumney not only acts in MaXXXine, but also lends his musical talents to enhance its atmosphere. Reflecting on his multifaceted career, Sumney shared that his inspiration often stems from icons like Aretha Franklin:
When I was writing it, I wanted to make a tribute to the best singer of all time, Aretha Franklin.
A Transformative Experience for Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki portrays the director of Puritan II, Elizabeth Bender. Speaking before the film’s release, Debicki mentioned that although she hadn’t watched X or Pearl before being offered the role, she quickly absorbed both films and found herself completely mesmerized:
I was delighted by what I found because it’s such performance-driven horror…it’s incredibly intelligent about how they use the tropes of the genre but they’re not films about scaring people.
